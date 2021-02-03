Meg Kylie Flashes Bombshell Curves In See-Through Lingerie & Open Trench Coat

Meg Kylie was Valentine's Day-ready in a new post shared with her Instagram followers late Tuesday night. The Australian model sizzled in sheer mesh lingerie, which she paired with an elegant trench coat. The babe exuded sensuality and sophistication as she opened her coat widely and flashed her killer curves, reeling in about 16,500 likes from her eager audience.

The steamy upload captured Meg from the mid-thigh up, spotlighting her hourglass shape. The stunner posed with her back to a wall, teasing fans as she seemingly tugged on the sides of her panties. She cocked her hip and parted her legs, proudly displaying her voluptuous assets in the extremely high-cut number. Her chiseled midsection was exposed between the mid-rise waistline and a skimpy bra, which arrested attention with its plunging, cleavage-baring neckline.

The black set left little to the imagination due to its see-through fabric and revealing design. Even though Meg made sure to photoshop out any sensitive bits, the two-piece certainly pushed the limits of the platform's content guidelines. The gray coat added chic to the racy look, lending her a femme fatale vibe that was sure to send quite a few pulses racing.

Meg further accessorized with a chunky chain necklace to match the metallic details of the front-closure brassiere. She wore a coordinating bracelet, which featured a long chain that dangled from her wrist, emerging within view from underneath the long sleeve. Similarly, her raven locks were tucked under the lapelled collar, creating the illusion that she was rocking a stylish bob. The bombshell followed up with a selfie in which she showed off her long tresses and gave fans a closer look at the outfit's flirty heart print. Click here to see the selfie.

The sexy ensemble was from Lounge Underwear's lingerie line, Lounge Intimates, which the model credited with a double tag on her photo. In her caption, Meg advertised the brand's Valentine's Day collection, expressing her love for the smoking-hot look with a dark heart emoji.

Followers seemed captivated by the provocative ensemble, taking to the comments section to compliment the brunette beauty.

"U R absolutely gorgeous," assured one person, who also left a trail of loving emoji.

"THE PERFECT BODY WITHOUT QUESTION," another fan wrote in all caps, further expressing their admiration for Meg's sizzling figure with three fire emoji.

"Adore the little hearts," a third follower said of her outfit.

"Simply beautiful!!! Perfection!! Still amazed by how pretty you truly are!!!" gushed a fourth admirer.

Meg is hardly a stranger to seductive lingerie. In a post shared January 15, the 23-year-old rocked a coral lace set from the same brand while lounging on a couch with her thighs parted. That look proved to be another big hit, racking up over 16,000 likes to date.