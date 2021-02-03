Newsmax Anchor Bob Sellers Walks Off Set In Response To MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's Election Fraud Claims

After seeing his personal and corporate Twitter accounts suspended over the past week due to false claims made about fraud during the 2020 presidential election, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell saw himself unexpectedly shut down once again on Tuesday in an interview with Newsmax, as reported by The Hill.

During his interview on the cable network, which has grown into the preferred source of news for former President Donald Trump and his supporters, Lindell was supposed to discuss his suspension from social media and the topic of "cancel culture" against conservative figures. Following the banning of his personal account last week, Twitter suspended the corporate account of MyPillow USA on Monday after the CEO began operating under it to get around his ban. Trump has been permanently suspended following events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 due to fears he could incite further violence.

However, as Lindell spoke with anchors Heather Childers and Bob Sellers, he veered off-topic from a question about the suspensions and began pushing the false narrative of election fraud conducted with Dominion voting machines. Sellers repeatedly attempted to interrupt the CEO as he made the claims.

"Mike, you're talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of those kinds of allegations. We just want to let people know that there's nothing substantive that we've seen," Sellers said.

The anchor then appeared to read a prepared statement related to the claims of election fraud.

"While there were some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view," he continued.

Mike Lindel got kicked off Twitter and things didn’t go well for him when he tried to talk voting machines on Newsmax pic.twitter.com/GHC1NZjcIs — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) February 2, 2021

Sellers continued by reiterating that the interview was intended to discuss Lindell's ban from Twitter and not about the results of the election. In an effort to get things back on track, he asked the MyPillow CEO if he wanted to argue that his suspension should only be temporary instead of permanent.

"No, I want it to be permanent, because I'm revealing all the evidence on Friday of all the election fraud with these machines," Lindell replied.

Realizing that the interview would not move on from the subject, Sellers asked producers if they could end the segment while repeating that Newsmax could not verify the claims. While Lindell continued to speak, the anchor got out of his chair and walked off camera.

Dominion recently filed defamation claims against those pushing the false conspiracy theories about the company, targeting Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani with a $1.3 billion suit. Lindell has been threatened with legal action by the company, who accused him of being a leader of the "misinformation campaign."