Paris Hilton Poses On Her Knees While Wearing Only Rose Petals For 'The Month Of Love'

Paris Hilton stunned in a new Instagram post as she celebrated February's arrival. The reality star and hotel heiress stunned her 14 million followers this week when she shared a stunning photo of herself wearing nothing but rose petals during a professional shoot.

Paris posed in profile while on her knees, sporting a number of red rose petals that had been strategically put together to mimic underwear. She wore what resembled a ruffled strapless crop top that highlighted her slim waist as she flashed plenty of skin.

She wore more on her bottom half as the petals covered her modesty and stretched over her hips like straps.

Paris rocked bright red patent stiletto heels that matched her surroundings and placed both hands on her tanned thighs. She lifted her shoulders slightly as she showed off her toned arms, turning her head to the right to give the camera a sultry look.

The 39-year-old oozed Old Hollywood glamour with bright red lipstick and Marilyn Monroe-esque blond curls that skimmed her shoulders. The former Simple Life star accessorized with sparkly stud diamond earrings that appeared to be heart-shaped.

Paris posed in front of a light pink wall with a white skirting board. What appeared to be hundreds more large petals were scattered around her.

Paris tagged a number of accounts, including Pussycat Dolls founder Robin Antin, makeup artist Priscilla Ono, hairstylist Tony Medina, stylist and creative director Sammy K, and multimedia studio Hubble Studio.

In the caption, she welcomed the new month and alluded to Valentine's Day. Plenty of Instagram users flooded the comments section with praise.

"Love this shot," one person wrote with a heart-eye face.

"American beauty," a second comment read, with the same emoji.

"Marilyn Hilton," another commented alongside a rose emoji, referring to Marilyn Monroe.

"That's hot!" a fourth wrote, borrowing Paris's famous catchphrase.

The update proved to be a hit as it racked up 180,600-plus likes and over 1,700 comments.

Paris is no stranger to showing off her stunning figure on social media. She rang in the new year with a cheeky Instagram upload that showed her posing on a boat in a red-and-white gingham two-piece as she flashed her booty for the camera while floating around the island of Saint John in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

"Beautiful sunny day on New Year's Eve day!" Paris captioned the upload, which was a video made up of several stunning photos.