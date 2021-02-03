Coco Austin Braves A Nor'easter While Braless In Crocheted Dress And Thong

Coco Austin didn't let New Jersey's Nor'easter stop her from stripping down. The reality star and model showed off her jaw-dropping curves in a revealing photo shared to her Instagram account this week as she posed in the snow wearing nothing but a crocheted dress, thong, and boots. You can view the image here.

The snap, which was posted on February 1, showed the Ice Loves Coco star braless in a totally see-through off-the-shoulder mini dress. She stood calf-deep in the snow while wearing fluffy white boots and pushed her hips to the right as she struck a sultry pose.

The slinky number highlighted her slim waist and showed off her bare décolletage while exposing her bare legs. She tugged at her bottoms with her left hand and pulled her long blond hair with her right. She wore her locks down under a fluffy black hat.

The former Playboy model wore skimpy black panties with thin strings over both hips. In a second Instagram upload, she turned around to confirm that it was a thong as she flashed her booty. That post can be viewed here.

Coco looked directly at the camera and pursed her red lips while surrounded by snowy scenery that enveloped the trees, bushes, and grassy bank behind her.

In the caption, she claimed it had snowed for two days and 18 inches of snow had fallen. She joked it was the perfect time to wear pieces from Fashion Nova as she tagged the brand alongside a kissing lips emoji. According to her geotag, she was in Edgewater, New Jersey.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"Absolutely love this! Gorgeous girl! Not far from you in Ridgefield Park! You are brave to go out there in this!" one person wrote.

"Omgggg we need you on cameo with that outfit holy smokes," another remarked alongside three fire emoji.

"I need a HOT cup of Coco stat!!! #obsessed," a third fan commented with fire, double hearts, and a kissing face.

"Got jersey looking good," a fourth person gushed.

The upload amassed over 70,600 likes and 1,100-plus comments, proving to be a big hit with her followers.

Coco is no stranger to showing off her glamorous outfits on social media. She previously got her sister, Kristy Williams, in on the action as they both rocked cheeky plunging swimsuits while showing off their impressive flexibility in a multi-photo upload that was posted on Instagram last September.