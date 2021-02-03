Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 3, 2021
Kindly Myers Sucks Her Finger & Flashes Killer Cleavage In Sultry Instagram Update
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Kindly Myers' killer cleavage was on show on Instagram this week as she shared a tantalizing new selfie. In lieu of her customary full-body lingerie shots, the Playboy hottie diversified her feed with a similarly stunning snap that was closely cropped to her busty assets and gorgeous face, giving fans plenty to admire.

The upload was featured on the model's secondary Instagram page, which boasts 1 million followers on top of the over 2.4 million people who follow the social media star's main account. In the snap, Kindly lounged on her back with her eyes wide open, teasing fans as she sucked on her finger. The seductive pose made a strong impression on her online admirers, who raved about her hotness in the comments section of the post.

"Those lips are so dam [sic] sexy," wrote one person.

"My heart just melted," chimed in another smitten fan, who added a heart emoji.

"You're so rocknroll for a country girl," said a third Instagrammer.

The sizzling blonde appeared to be in bed and was lying on a white patterned sheet, which sported a subtle leaf print visible just above her shoulder. A glimpse of a lacy trim could also be seen underneath her golden locks, which spilled all around her in messy streaks that added to her sultry vibe.

Kindly herself was dressed in white, rocking a textured top that barely contained her shapely chest. The plunging number exposed a fabulous view of her abundant cleavage, causing her buxom curves to nearly spill out in the reclined pose. A pair of straps perfectly framed her ample décolletage area, which was further accentuated by a dainty pendant necklace.

The picture cut off halfway down the chest, ensuring that all eyes were fixed on Kindly's generous bosom. The 35-year-old's toned shoulders and upper arms were also left within view in the strappy top. Likewise, fans could admire her discrete stud earring as the bombshell brushed her hair behind one ear.

A geotag identified the location of the photo as Nashville, Tennessee. Kindly captioned the selfie with emoji alone, blowing her audience three kisses.

However, one follower seemed to think the provocative display deserved a playful caption to go with Kindly's saucy attitude and offered one up in the comments.

"I hate when I spill honey on my finger," they quipped, earning a "like" from the model.

The captivating upload was very well received by Kindly's devoted followers, racking up a little over 7,800 likes and 165 messages. Another popular post recently featured on the page spotlighted her cheeky assets, reeling in almost double the likes. Check out the hot pic here.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.