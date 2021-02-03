NBA Trade Rumors: LA Clippers Could Swap Patrick Beverley And Lou Williams For Kyle Lowry

Though they are currently performing well in the 2020-21 NBA season, the Los Angeles Clippers are still expected to seek major roster upgrades before the 2021 trade deadline. With their recent loss against the Eastern Conference title favorites Brooklyn Nets, some people think that the Clippers need more star power around Kawhi Leonard and Paul George in order to have a legitimate chance of capturing their first Larry O'Brien Trophy this year. In the past months, they have already been linked to several stars who are rumored to be available on the trading block, including veteran point guard Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network proposed a blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Clippers to form a "Big Three" of Lowry, Leonard, and George before the 2021 trade deadline. To acquire Lowry, Siegel suggested that the Clippers could offer a package that includes Patrick Beverley and Lou Williams to the Raptors.

Lowry may already be on the downside of his career, but Siegel believes that pairing him with Leonard and George would strengthen the Clippers' chances of beating the Nets, Los Angeles Lakers, and other powerhouse teams in a best-of-seven series.

"While he will be turning 35-years old this season, Kyle Lowry is still playing like he is in the prime of his career and has shown no signs of slowing down. Pairing him up with the Clippers' current two NBA All-Stars could be exactly what this organization needs to make a legit title push this year and down the line. With three NBA All-Star talents in Kyle Lowry, Kawhi Leonard, and Paul George, the Los Angeles Clippers would absolutely solidify themselves next to the Lakers as the teams to beat in the Western Conference and they should have no problem reaching their first Conference Finals in team history."

Getty Images | Mike Ehrmann

He wouldn't only give the Clippers a third star, but he could also immediately address their need for a true point guard. The veteran floor general, who turns 35 next month, remains a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and a legitimate threat from the three-point range. This season, he's averaging 17.6 points, six rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

The departure of Williams and Beverley might not deeply hurt the Clippers since Lowry is capable of filling the huge hole that they will likely leave on both ends of the floor. All he needs to do is to become more consistent with his performance and stay away from any major injury.

Lowry may not have shown any sign that he's no longer happy with the Raptors but at this point in his career, he might be better off being traded to a legitimate title contender. Unlike in Toronto, teaming up with Leonard and George in Los Angeles would give him a realistic chance of winning his second championship before he officially retires as an NBA player.