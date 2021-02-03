Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

US Politics

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 3, 2021
Amanda Trivizas Puts Her Cleavage & Underboob On Display In New Selfies
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

On Tuesday, February 2, Amanda Trivizas took to her Instagram page to tease her 968,00 followers with a flirty update. The Greek-Ecuadorian influencer posted two photos of herself flaunting her ample assets in a skimpy bikini top.

The internet personality rocked a tiny, colorful bikini top from a brand called Oneone Swimwear. The garment was made of a ribbed material and had a blue base, lined with yellow and orange trim. The cups seemed a bit small since some underboob was peeking out at the bottom. The plunging neckline displayed a great deal of her décolletage and cleavage, and the straps that went over her shoulders provided support for her ample bust.

Amanda used her phone's camera to capture the sizzling-hot snaps. She held the mobile device in her right hand as she extended her arm away from her face to get the best angle possible. In the first photo, the babe touched her bust with her left hand as she looked directly at the lens with a seductive expression on her face. Sunlight hit her body and illuminated her flawlessly tanned skin, making it glow.

The second pic showed Amanda in a similar pose. This time, she raised her left hand and tilted her head to the side as she gazed at the camera.

Amanda left her brunette locks loose and tossed most of them to her right. She kept her jewelry minimal so as not to overpower the casual look that she was going for. For this photo op, she wore a gold chain necklace.

Amanda paired the image with a short caption, where she referred to "point of view," presumably for her audience. She tagged several Instagram pages in the photo, including the medical aesthetician who helped her achieve a blemish-free complexion, a jewelry shop, and the bikini sponsor.

Even though the new share has been live for less than a day, it has already received a ton of attention from her online fans. In addition to over 53,800 likes, the update has also pulled in more than 490 comments. Some of Amanda's social media followers took to the comments section to let her know she looked stunning. Countless other admirers raved over her assets, while a few followers expressed their admiration with a trail of emoji.

"I almost dropped my phone," a fan wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

"Best point of view there is," gushed another follower.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.