February 3, 2021
Russian Model Lily Ermak Flaunts Amazing Cleavage In Massively Low-Cut White Bikini
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Lily Ermak thrilled her 1.6 million Instagram followers late Tuesday evening with a double-image update which showcased all her best assets. The remarkably busty blonde wore a strappy white bathing suit while posing on a sunny, high-rise balcony for the jaw-dropping selfies, including a portion of a turquoise ocean and a beach dotted with palm trees in the background. She geotagged her location in a small city on the east coast of Florida, near Fort Lauderdale.

Lily's bikini top featured a very low, rounded neckline and barely contained her voluptuous breasts. The tiny cups covered a portion of the tempting swells of flesh, but left most of her chest on full display. A pair of narrow, horizontal straps stretched taut across the center of her cleavage and created a cut-out section.

Her matching bottoms fit low around her slender hips and were topped with a frilly white cover-up with an open front. The garment fastened with a silver clasp several inches below her navel and had a bias-cut hem which left the center of her bikini bottoms uncovered.

Lily's waist-length, platinum tresses were styled straight and the ends were lightly curled. They were parted slightly off-center and plaited into a thick, loose braid along one side of her face. Her hairstyle was finished off with a wide satin ribbon printed with "Chanel" in small black letters and tied into a big bow.

Lily's Instagram supporters loved the post and flooded the comments section with responses in different languages. In order to omit any potential communication issues, many admirers chose to express their feelings with series of affectionate emoji. The ever-popular heart-eyes and flames appeared to be the favorites in this particular case.

"Divine," one fan declared, following the compliment with stars and blue hearts.

"So beautiful," a second person remarked.

With the help of a Google translation, it was discerned that the rather lengthy caption written in Russian described Lily's nervousness about soon getting braces put on her teeth. She explained that although they are necessary to correct a problem with her uneven bite, she was concerned about how they would look, and asked a couple of questions of other adults who have worn the corrective dental aids. The fact that Lily was not showing a wide smile in the snaps did not seem to be related to any current insecurity about her teeth, however, as most of her posts show the striking blonde exuding a sultry, serious vibe.

