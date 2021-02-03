Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Tahlia Skaines Shows Off Cleavage In Plunging Pink Bralette On Instagram
Instagram Models
Alisan Duran

Aussie model Tahlia Skaines had her Instagram followers excited with yet another sexy snapshot that showcased her killer body and ample assets. The update published on Wednesday, February 3, featured the influencer rocking a sexy bralette and matching undies from a brand called Baseline.

In the new post, the blond bombshell stunned as she rocked an ultra-revealing pink bralette with a plunging neckline, which revealed a tantalizing view of her cleavage. It had thick straps over her shoulders, highlighting her lean arms. The underband that hugged her midriff was black, and it had the brand's logo printed all over it.

She wore matching panties with high leg cuts, which displayed plenty of skin and helped accentuate the slimness of her waist. The panty band sat below her navel, and it highlighted her taut tummy and abs. Like the bra, the briefs also had the brand's logo printed all over its thick waistband.

For the photo, Tahlia was snapped inside her home in Australia. She chose the living room for the steamy photo shoot session. The babe posed by sitting on the armrest of a white couch with her knees bent. She leaned back and placed her left hand on the cushion as support. Her right arm rested on her knee while she looked straight into the camera and wore a closed-lip smile.

The sunlight that came in from the windows made her flawlessly tanned complexion appear glowing in the shot. A glimpse of the kitchen was seen in the background.

Tahlia opted for a sleek, straight hairstyle and pulled her locks into a low bun. Tendrils in the front framed her face. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings and a bracelet.

In the caption, the 3rdPHIX Collection founder mentioned that she was "celebrating" her body with her new intimates. She also gave credit to Baseline by tagging the retailer.

Tahlia's latest social media share was a big hit with her avid fans. It amassed more than 3,100 likes and 40 comments in just an hour of being live on Instagram. Many of her online admirers flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments. Countless other supporters struggled to find the right words and used emoji instead.

"The cutest set on the hottest woman!!" gushed an admirer.

"You have a perfect physique. You are so sexy!!!" wrote another follower.

"You are gorgeous and look great in that lovely color. So feminine and delicate," a third social media fan added.

