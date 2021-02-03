DJ Kim Lee Covers Her Bare Bust With Both Hands While Showcasing Curvaceous Booty

Kim Lee titillated her 843,000 Instagram followers early this week with a chic and sexy image which flaunted lots of bare skin, leaving little to the imagination. Those who were previously unfamiliar with the famous DJ -- whose curvaceous figure and glamorous appearance have earned her the nickname "The Asian Kim Kardashian" -- may recognize her from Netflix's new reality series, Bling Empire.

Once voted as FHM Magazine's "Sexiest Woman of the Year," the multi-talented model has also graced the covers of many international fashion magazines. Her most recent post was from a photo shoot featured in Glamour Bulgaria, in which Kim bared her incredible assets against a stunning, tranquil environment. It took only a day for the update to rack up over 56,000 likes, including one from current co-star and Bling Empire producer, fashionista Christine Chiu.

Kim looked spectacular posing in front of a vivid turquoise swimming pool enclosed on at least one side by a tall, white wall from which a narrow waterfall poured. A huge, square cutout in a perpendicular wall provided a surface against which she leaned her voluptuous backside while flaunting her famous physique.

She wore a cheeky pair of basic black panties which exposed plenty of her derriere. She coupled the lingerie with matching three-quarter length satin gloves. A black hat with a ribbon band and an enormous, floppy brim appeared to be her only, albeit dramatic, accessory. The headwear framed her face and dipped down stylishly over one eye.

Kim balanced on her right leg and bent her left knee, lifting her foot up off the ground and touching her toes against the corner of the wall behind her. She arched her back and leaned forward slightly while covering her naked breasts with her gloved hands. The alluring swell of soft flesh spilled out from under her palms, giving a tantalizing view of underboob.

Sunshine poured at an angle over her left shoulder, and across the side of her body and one impressive cheek. A bit of light seemingly bounced off the reflective surface of the water in the background and illuminated a portion of her décolletage which was otherwise in shadow. Kim turned her head toward the camera, with her chin level to her shoulder, and shifted her gaze to one side, focusing far off in the distance.

Kim's post incited elated responses from her followers, who flocked to the comments section with praise and congratulations.

"Love you! Just finished empire," one fan remarked.

"Love you and love that you're an inspiration for female DJ's and Asian girls like me and many others!!!" a second person exclaimed.