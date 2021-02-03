Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 3, 2021
Arabella Chi Leans Against Her Kitchen Counter In NSFW Sheer Lingerie
Instagram Models
Anna Harnes

Social media star Arabella Chi stunned her 607,000 Instagram followers after posting a double-picture update where she rummaged through her kitchen while wearing a sheer lingerie set. The NSFW photo can be seen here.

The ensemble consisted of a bra and panties in a bright white color that flattered the Australian model's glowing tan. The bra featured a triangular cup silhouette with a daringly low neckline that showcased her collarbone and décolletage. The fabric of the bra was a white lace that was see-through and exposed Arabella's skin. The lace pattern formed a scalloped detail along the cups' edges, adding a sweet and feminine touch to the otherwise sultry look. Underwire accents offered some support at the chest, and a thin band wrapped under her bust with the brand of the lingerie, Lounge, printed in white letters.

Showcasing her trim torso, Arabella completed the set with a matching pair of panties. They were a high-waisted silhouette, with side straps matching the elastic band of the bra. The straps were pulled up toward her midriff to accentuate her hourglass figure. In the back, the panties were a cheeky thong cut that left little of her figure to the imagination.

Arabella accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including several hoop earrings and a number of stacked bracelets. She also sported a dainty chain charm necklace, a watch, and a chunky ring.

For the final touch, the social media star styled her hair into a high ponytail which she fastened with a ribbon that had J'Adore printed multiple times in black letters.

Arabella Chi wears a silver dress.
Getty Images | Ricky Vigil

Arabella posted two pictures in total, and both were set in her kitchen. In the first, she posed by leaning against her kitchen counter. In the second, she stood facing an open refrigerator and looked over her shoulder into the camera.

In the caption for the pictures, Arabella joked that there was very little food inside the fridge.

Fans went wild over the upload and awarded the post over 34,000 likes and more than 140 comments.

"No ones looking at your fridge love," joked one awestruck user.

"Well this is stunning," gushed a second, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye face emoji.

"Clearly you were born to be a model," raved a third.

"Bursting and oozing with hotness," proclaimed a fourth, concluding the comment with two pink heart symbols.

This is not the first time this week that Arabella has modeled undergarments from Lounge Intimates. As previously covered by The Inquisitr, she stunned fans in a cotton bralette and matching cotton briefs.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.