February 4, 2021
Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Brings The Heat In A Semi-Sheer Bra For 'Buss It' Challenge With A Few Twists
instagram
Treva Bowdoin

Katelyn Ohashi took on the "Buss It" challenge in an Instagram share that stunned viewers with more than one unexpected twist, including an appearance from a special agile guest star.

Like most social media users who have taken part in the viral transition video craze, she wore a low-key look at the beginning of her clip. The former competitive gymnast showed off her sporty style in a pair of black athletic shorts and a baggy tan sweatshirt. Her brunette hair was wavy and untamed. It cascaded down past her shoulders, save for her curtain bangs.

She stood in front of a wall as the Erica Banks hit "Buss It" began to play. She did a sassy dance during the song's sample of Nelly's 2002 single "Hot in Herre." The champion athlete turned to the side and wiggled her hips before dropping it down low.

As Nelly's singing faded out, Katelyn pretended to fall forward on her knees. She feigned being hurt before dramatically swinging one leg around. As the limb moved, the video's seamless transition took place. She ended up performing a front split while rocking a totally different look. Her new ensemble consisted of a pair of black leather pants and a coordinating bra. The latter piece was crafted out of sheer mesh and floral lace. It had thin adjustable straps and a scoop neck that curved down considerably to show off her perky chest.

Katelyn's hairstyle also underwent a total transformation. Her long locks were replaced by a curly pixie cut with short bangs. As Erica belted out her song's title words, Katelyn lip-synced along while shooting the camera a smoldering look. She exuded sensuality as she whipped her body around and tried to crawl toward the camera.

Right before her performance concluded, she got video-bombed by her Sphynx cat. The scene-stealing feline jumped down from a piece of furniture off-screen, landing in front of Katelyn. The surprise kitty cameo caused her to burst out laughing.

Katelyn's creative take on the "Buss It" trend was a winner in the eyes of her followers, who have liked her post over 80,000 times and counting. They also dropped hundreds of adoring messages in the comments section.

"She wins again," one fan wrote.

"Best one by far," another devotee declared.

"My jaw dropped. That was incredible," a third viewer commented.

Some fans also confessed that she tricked them with her fake fall.

"OMG I legit got worried you injured yourself.... Thankfully I was wrong," a fourth message read.

While Katelyn no longer thrills gymnastics fans by spinning and flipping during competitions, the ex-UCLA athlete has gained a large following on Instagram. She's become a popular influencer who shares a variety of posts, including candid photos of the granuloma annulare spots that cover areas of her body.

