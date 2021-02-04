Trending Stories
February 4, 2021
Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Sculpted Stems In Tiny White Daisy Dukes
Instagram Models
Ava Bennet

Blond bombshell Lauren Drain tantalized her 3.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share -- a sassy snap in which she posed in front of a GameStop store wearing a skimpy casual ensemble.

Lauren showed off her sculpted stems in a pair of tiny white Daisy Dukes. The denim hugged her slim hips and shapely rear before ending just a few inches down her legs, showing off her muscular lower body.

She had one foot planted on the ground and the other slightly bent in a way that accentuated her curvaceous physique. She paired the skimpy shorts with a bright red cropped T-shirt that had a graphic on the chest. The material clung to her toned torso, leaving a portion of her stomach on display.

She teamed the look with white sneakers and had a delicate bracelet on one wrist and a watch with a chunky white band on the other. Her blond locks were loose, and she had two colorful clips positioned on one side. Lauren also had a pair of glasses perched on the bridge of her nose.

She had a radiant smile on her stunning features and posed with one arm extended and the other bent.

The store window had a painted graphic in the middle proclaiming some of the items for sale in the location, and Lauren stood in the parking lot. The sun shone down on her sun-kissed skin, and the stalls closest to the store's entrance remained empty.

Lauren paired the snap with a sassy caption, and her followers couldn't get enough of the share. The post racked up over 11,000 likes within just three hours of going live. It also received 254 comments from her audience in the same time span.

"Haha. Love this!!! Score one for the little people," one fan wrote, referencing Lauren's caption and the drama she was referencing.

"Great Shot," another simply commented, followed by a duo of heart-eyes emoji.

"Wow you are definitely back!" a third person remarked, followed by a flame emoji, presumably referencing Lauren's impressive post-baby physique.

"You are hotter than the sun," a fourth follower chimed in.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Lauren showcased her tantalizing figure in an athletic ensemble that showed off every inch of her fit figure. She paired skintight cranberry-colored leggings with a matching one-shoulder sports bra that had a revealing cutout on the chest. Her blond locks were pulled up in a messy bun with a few strands framing her stunning features.

