February 3, 2021
Alexa Dellanos Opts To Go With Racy Cut-Out Ensemble In Dubai
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Instagram model Alexa Dellanos took to her social media page on Tuesday evening with a titillating snap of herself which drove her 2.6 million followers wild. The curvy blonde looked spectacular in a revealing outfit which left little to the imagination. She appeared to be enjoying herself inside one of the world's tallest and most luxurious hotels. Nearly 17,000 followers hit the "like" button in the first hour after the post was uploaded.

Several days ago, one of Alexa's shares indicated that she is spending some time in Dubai, and both that image and this most recent were geotagged at the Burj Al Arab -- a hotel located on a manmade island and designed to resemble a ship's sail. She posed in a section of their Skyview Bar, which featured a short tunnel with curving walls lined with what appeared to be enormous green-and-silver circuit boards illuminated with tiny green lights.

Alexa wore a tiny, strapless, cropped tube top which covered only a little more than half of her voluptuous bust and left most of her slender midriff exposed. It was tailored with darted seams on either side of her breasts, maximizing the skintight fit of the structured fabric, beneath which she did not wear a bra. Her cleavage was on full show.

The high-waisted pants were the same light shade of tan as the top and beautifully accentuated the contrast between her slim waist and the swell of her curvaceous hips and booty. The pants featured two open sections from the waistband all the way down the front of both thighs. They were laced together with slender, crisscrossing strings woven through evenly spaced eyelets and revealed a tantalizing view of her bare skin through the detailing.

Alexa accessorized with a sparkling choker comprised of an even row of chunky, rectangular jewels, a thick silver watch with a huge face next to a narrow bracelet, and two matching tan-and-brown bracelets on the other wrist. Her short nails were manicured and painted with an opaque white polish.

Alexa's long, blond hair was parted in the center and cascaded in loose curls over her right shoulder and down to her waist. She posed standing, with her weight shifted onto one leg and the corresponding arm relaxed against her body. She lifted her other elbow out to her side and rested her palm against the side of her head, tilting her head slightly and giving the camera a sultry, wide-eyed gaze.

