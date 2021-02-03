Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
'One Piece' Chapter 1003 Spoilers: Luffy In Huge Trouble, CP-0 Appears In Onigashima
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

One Piece Chapter 1003 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. According to the spoilers posted on Reddit, the upcoming chapter of One Piece will feature several interesting scenes, including Straw Hat Pirates captain Monkey D. Luffy facing huge trouble while fighting the two of the Four Emperors of the Sea -- Beast Pirates captain Kaido and Big Mom Pirates captain Charlotte Linlin. The spoilers also revealed the arrival of the Cipher Pol Aigis Zero, also known as CP-0, on the island of Onigashima, where the war is currently taking place.

Based on the spoilers, One Piece Chapter 1003 starts with Luffy attacking Kaido with Gomo Gomu no Kong Gatling. Though it manages to damage the enemy's tough body, Luffy's attack won't be enough to completely take down the strongest creature in the world. After he unleashed Gomu Gomu no Kong Gatling, he will be losing his Gear Fourth and won't be able to use Haki for 10 minutes.

Without his Haki, Luffy won't stand a chance against the two Emperors of the Sea. Kaido and Big Mom will take advantage of the situation and try to end the Straw Hat Pirates captain's life. Linlin will use "Hahaba" against Luffy, but Roronoa Zoro will intervene and block the attack. Trafalgar D. Water Law will also join Zoro and hit the lady Yonko with "Countershock."

The members of the Worst Generation team up against the Emperors of the Sea.
Flickr/ Public Domain | Anime Kurd

While Linlin is busy dealing with Luffy, Zoro, and Law, Kaido will target Eustass "Captain" Kid and Killer. He unleashes "Vortex Wind" toward the direction of the two members of the Worst Generation. Kaido will then turn his attention to Luffy. After catching him off guard, Kaido will bite Luffy while in his dragon form.

Zoro will once again save his captain from being killed, attacking the strongest creature in the world with "Black Dragon Tornado." Using Enma, Pirate Hunter will be able to penetrate Kaido's defense. After receiving a powerful strike, the Beast Pirates captain will finally notice Lord Kozuki Oden's sword. He will then use a powerful technique that affects a large area, transforming him into his hybrid form.

One Piece Chapter 1003 will also feature the CP-0 on the island of Onigashima. CP-0 feels sorry after learning about the death of their ally, Shogun Kurozumi Orochi, and how his banquet turned into a brutal fight. CP-0 will then analyze the ongoing battle in the Land of Wano on the board with tiles. Based on their data, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance has 5,400 members and already lost 300, while the Beast Pirates alliance has 30,000 members and suffered 3,000 casualties.

