Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 3, 2021
Ashley Resch Flaunts Cleavage In Sheer Lace Teddy: 'Not One Like Me'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Ashley Resch tantalized her Instagram followers with a new photo of herself in smoking-hot red lingerie just in time for Valentine's Day.

In the pic, Ashley lounged on a black table in a conference room in front of large windows with semi-sheer shades. Outside were the Staples Center and large skyscrapers against a mountainous background. Ashley wore a semi-sheer red lace teddy. The garment's neckline showcased her ample cleavage, which pushed over the top in rounded mounds. The high-cut legs emphasized her curvy hips and her nipped-in waist. The lace inset showcased her flat tummy. Ashley wore a matching open robe over the lingerie, and she held one side up near her full lips, which were slightly parted. The model completed the outfit with clear platform stilettos.

Ashley's highlighted blond locks tumbled in loose ringlets over one shoulder and down her back from an off-center part. She accessorized with a gold necklace with a pendant that rested above her cleavage. The model's sensual pose revealed the intricate tattoo on her right leg and a hint of the side ink on the opposite hip.

In her caption, Ashley credited 36neex for the photography. Her followers praised the post, with nearly 7,000 hitting the like button to express their appreciation. At least 100 also took the time to drop a positive comment.

"You are the smoking hot Lady in Red. You look absolutely stunning," enthused one devotee, who added a heart-eye smiley and a flame.

"How are you always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman on the internet? The absolute hottest and baddest ever on IG," a second fan wrote, including roses and lips.

"Wow, Ashley, you are unique and incomparable. You look so damn mesmerizing and sexy. YOU ARE PURÉ ART," gushed a third follower who used pink double hearts, flames, heart-eye, and rose emoji to complete the comment.

At least one person tried to envision what might happen in the conference room.

"You are so bomb. This is on a whole other level, Ash. You're a total smoke show, babe. Walking in, seeing you there like that... Busy evening ahead for some lucky person," a fourth Instagram user teased, adding a bomb, rose, and flame emoji.

Ashley regularly posts images and videos of her modeling skimpy lingerie and other sensual outfits, which keeps her fans' attention. The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley got naughty in a black leather BDSM set, and she teased her followers with a cheeky caption.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.