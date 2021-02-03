Ashley Resch Flaunts Cleavage In Sheer Lace Teddy: 'Not One Like Me'

Ashley Resch tantalized her Instagram followers with a new photo of herself in smoking-hot red lingerie just in time for Valentine's Day.

In the pic, Ashley lounged on a black table in a conference room in front of large windows with semi-sheer shades. Outside were the Staples Center and large skyscrapers against a mountainous background. Ashley wore a semi-sheer red lace teddy. The garment's neckline showcased her ample cleavage, which pushed over the top in rounded mounds. The high-cut legs emphasized her curvy hips and her nipped-in waist. The lace inset showcased her flat tummy. Ashley wore a matching open robe over the lingerie, and she held one side up near her full lips, which were slightly parted. The model completed the outfit with clear platform stilettos.

Ashley's highlighted blond locks tumbled in loose ringlets over one shoulder and down her back from an off-center part. She accessorized with a gold necklace with a pendant that rested above her cleavage. The model's sensual pose revealed the intricate tattoo on her right leg and a hint of the side ink on the opposite hip.

In her caption, Ashley credited 36neex for the photography. Her followers praised the post, with nearly 7,000 hitting the like button to express their appreciation. At least 100 also took the time to drop a positive comment. "You are the smoking hot Lady in Red. You look absolutely stunning," enthused one devotee, who added a heart-eye smiley and a flame.

"How are you always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful woman on the internet? The absolute hottest and baddest ever on IG," a second fan wrote, including roses and lips.

"Wow, Ashley, you are unique and incomparable. You look so damn mesmerizing and sexy. YOU ARE PURÉ ART," gushed a third follower who used pink double hearts, flames, heart-eye, and rose emoji to complete the comment.

At least one person tried to envision what might happen in the conference room.

"You are so bomb. This is on a whole other level, Ash. You're a total smoke show, babe. Walking in, seeing you there like that... Busy evening ahead for some lucky person," a fourth Instagram user teased, adding a bomb, rose, and flame emoji.

Ashley regularly posts images and videos of her modeling skimpy lingerie and other sensual outfits, which keeps her fans' attention. The Inquisitr previously reported that Ashley got naughty in a black leather BDSM set, and she teased her followers with a cheeky caption.