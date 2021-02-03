Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 3, 2021
'Babe' Alexa Collins Kneels To Display Her Amazing Booty While Wearing Black Velour
Instagram Models
Shawna Cory

Model Alexa Collins took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon with a pair of jaw-dropping snaps and thrilled her 1.2 million followers. The stunning blonde looked spectacular in a sexy, cozy ensemble which clung to her assets. Only five hours after the post was uploaded, it had garnered over 10,000 likes and lots of praise from admiring fans.

Alexa wore a two-piece loungewear set made from luxurious black velour and had a sassy affirmation printed across the back of both pieces. The long-sleeved hoodie featured a slim fit and a cropped hem that exposed a bit of her slender, tanned midsection, and the pants had a gathered waistband and long, cuffed legs that reached her ankles.

The top had the word "killa" embroidered across the back in gold capital lettering, paired with the slightly larger "babe," which adorned her curvaceous rear end. She tagged the brand House of Maguie for her attire.

In the first snap, Alexa put her backside to the camera while posing on a tall stool. Her right leg was folded up beneath her, and she rested one side of her buns on the back of her heel. Her left leg was primarily out of frame, but it was fully extended and she appeared to still be standing. She leaned forward slightly and rested both forearms on the back of the chair, turning her head to look over her right shoulder. She gazed at the camera with wide eyes and a smoldering expression.

The second image showed her kneeling with both legs on the velvety cushion and her thighs spread apart. Her back was arched to emphasize her hourglass shape and the swell of her derriere. The hood of the jacket was partially draped over her platinum waves, leaving loose tendrils to frame either side of her face. She angled her torso forward so that the lettered detailing was fully visible to the camera, displaying just a portion of her profile.

The stool on which she knelt had a retro-looking design with seemingly almost free-floating circular arms attached to an upholstered seat and a rectangular wood back.

The huge room had high ceilings with pale wood floors, and white shiplap paneling. It was brightly lit by sunshine streaming through multiple windows, which contributed to the open, airy feel of the background. Gauzy, floor-to-ceiling curtains separated one section from another, and a stone-lined fireplace was visible in the back corner behind a wood beam and macramé chair.

The Florida native geotagged her location in Miami.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.