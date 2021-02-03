Wednesday's 'The Young And The Restless' Spoilers: The State Of Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday, February 3 tease an episode centered around Victoria and the state of her life. Not surprisingly, much of it features Victoria reliving the good and the bad of her past with Billy. This is the type of episode that viewers either love or hate, but the flashbacks give the soap an opportunity to showcase closeness that has been missing due to filming amid the pandemic.

It's clear that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is conflicted where her ex-husband Billy (Jason Thompson) is concerned now that he's decided to move on and find happiness with another woman, according to SheKnows Soaps. Victoria remembers her weddings and Billy's proposals. She dreams of all the wonderful good times they had as a family together in their home.

Of course, there's never any reminiscing over happy moments without remembering some of the bad ones too. She thinks back on the fights and hard times that she and Billy had over the years as well.

CBS | Cliff Lipson

Victoria and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) also have a long heart-to-heart talk. Vicky is doing the State of Newman Enterprises, and she tries to focus on business. However, Nikki reminds her daughter that all she does is work and come home. She's never out anywhere to meet somebody new. Victoria thinks she's already met everybody in Genoa City anyway.

Vitoria tells Nikki that she actually feels like Billy finally grew up this time. He's finally ready to be a man and the type of partner that a woman like Vicky needs. Unfortunately for Victoria, he's moved on with Lily (Christel Khalil). She gets a sense that Lily is living the life that is supposed to be hers, but Victoria gave up on Billy too soon, so they broke up at the wrong moment. Nikki doesn't seem quite as convinced as her daughter, though. She thinks the younger woman needs to go live her life instead of focusing so much energy on work.

Finally, Billy seems confused by Victoria's recent behavior. She gives him mixed signals about wanting him to spend more time with the kids but then turning around and telling him it's too much time. As for Lily, she's willing to give her boyfriend the space to deal with his ex-wife and the mother of his kids. She seems to realize that Victoria is struggling some, but Lily isn't letting that get in the way of her and Billy's relationship.