Rachel Ward Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Pink Corset Top

On Tuesday, February 2, British model Rachel Ward made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of stunning snaps with her 620,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 30-year-old posing in a white-walled room with a wooden floor. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Manchester, England.

Rachel opted to wear a pink satin corset top and a pair of white trousers with an intricate pattern. The ensemble, which was from the clothing retailer Oh Polly, showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection. She accessorized the look with earrings, a statement choker necklace, and her sparkling wedding ring set.

For the photos, the blond bombshell pulled back her hair in a bun with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She also sported a red manicure, which beautifully complemented her tan skin.

In the first image, Rachel stood with her shoulders back and held onto a bouquet of pink roses. She looked directly at the camera with a serious expression on her face. She struck a nearly identical pose in the following photo. The final shot showed her sitting on the floor. She leaned to the right, using one of her hands to prop herself up. Her bouquet had been placed next to her.

In the caption, the social media sensation advertised for Oh Polly by tagging the company.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes. Quite a few of Rachel's followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

"Beautiful inside and out," wrote one fan, adding two heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

"Wow this is simply stunning," added a different devotee.

"You just get better and better!" remarked another admirer.

"Gorgeous as always," chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Rachel engaged with her followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, the model is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging ribbed mini dress that accentuated her lean legs. That post has been liked over 10,000 times since it was shared.