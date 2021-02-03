Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Sommer Ray Flaunts Insane Body In Tiny Floral-Print Bikini
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

American model Sommer Ray sent her 25.7 million Instagram fans into a frenzy on Tuesday, February 2, when she shared some sizzling-hot new images of her bikini-clad self.

The 24-year-old internet sensation captured herself in the mirror for the three-slide series. She snapped the images with her Apple iPhone as she struck eye-catching poses which displayed her figure from different angles.

In the first photo, she stood facing the mirror. She had one hand on her thigh and the other raised in mid-air. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she seemingly stared at her reflection. She cocked one hip in the second snapshot, highlighting her killer curves as she cupped her backside with one hand. She directed her stare toward her phone's screen that time. The third image put the spotlight on her bodacious backside.

Sommer rocked her long, curly, blond hair in a bun atop her head. She also added a pink bandana as a hair accessory and sported her nails short with a vibrant white polish.

The model flaunted her fit figure in a skimpy black bikini with a floral print from her own swimwear collection. Her top featured two thin adjustable straps which went over her shoulders and down her back, and minuscule triangle-shaped cups that barely covered her assets, revealing an ample amount of cleavage. She teamed the garment with matching thong bottoms which easily accentuated her toned derriere and curvaceous hips. The high-rise sides also called attention to her chiseled midriff.

She accessorized the scanty poolside look with several rings and a gold chain necklace.

In the post's caption, she joked with her followers, telling them she wanted to "fast forward" to warm weather. She also tagged her online clothing shop's Instagram handle.

The attention-grabbing slideshow, which went live just two hours ago, has already amassed more than 690,000 likes. Furthermore, nearly 3,000 fans articulated their support for the model, her figure, her beauty and her bikini in the comments section.

"Sommer, I love you, you're the perfect human being," one person wrote, filling their comment with pink heart emoji.

"Jaw dropped to floor, eyes popped out of sockets, heart beats out of chest," a second admirer asserted.

"You are so pretty, I adore you so much," a third follower proclaimed.

"You have a perfect body," a fourth individual added.

Sommer has served plenty of sexy looks on social media this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded a playful video of herself in a tiny bathing suit as she danced for the camera.

