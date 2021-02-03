Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

Instagram Models

Olivia Mathers Shows Off Bronzed Body In White Lingerie

February 3, 2021
Alexis Ren Flaunts Major Cleavage In Strapless Lace Bralette
Instagram Models
Jona Jaupi

Model Alexis Ren stunned her 14 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, February 2, when she uploaded some sexy photos of her fabulous figure in a tiny ensemble.

The 24-year-old social media sensation was captured in the middle of a road. Scenic mountain views were visible in the four-slide series. She struck several sultry poses that put her killer curves on display.

She stood facing the camera in the first image as she cocked one hip. She grabbed at her bottoms with her left hand while her right hand hovered over her face, likely to keep the sun out of her eyes. She also wore a pout as she looked directly into the camera's lens. She kept her eyes closed in the second photo, giving off an air of mystery. The third slide displayed the back of her figure as the model popped her booty out. She turned her head to look over her shoulder, pouting for the camera once more. She appeared carefree in the last frame as she smiled widely with her eyes closed.

Her long blond locks fell down her back and shoulders in soft waves. She rocked her nail shorts and natural.

Alexis flaunted her busty assets in a strapless semi-sheer lace bralette. The pale blue garment, which featured lace trimmings and V-shaped underwire, tightly wrapped around her chest and revealed a massive view of cleavage. She teamed the top with a pair of low-rise bikini bottoms and a black cover-up which she tied around her waist, drawing the eye to her curvy hips and slender midsection.

She accessorized the beachside look with just a single gold ring.

She revealed via the post's geotag that she was photographed on the tropical island of Saint Barthélemy.

The sizzling series quickly grew in popularity with social media users and accumulated more than 320,000 likes in just one hour after going live. More than 700 admirers also verbalized their kind thoughts on the model, her beauty and her flawless body in the comments section.

"A naturally beautiful woman," one individual wrote, following with a string of heart-eyes emoji.

"Your body is amazing," another admirer chimed in.

"Definition of an angel," a third fan asserted.

"You are so adorable," a fourth user praised, adding a red heart emoji to their compliment.

Alexis has wowed her Instagram followers with plenty of jaw-dropping posts in the past. Two months ago, she shared some images that displayed her in a minuscule black bathing suit while she hung out with her dog on the beach.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.