February 3, 2021
Melissa Riso Exposes Major Cleavage In Puffy Sleeve Crop Top: 'Dating Secrets'
Instagram Models
Rachel Dillin

Melissa Riso treated her 1.2 million Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself on Tuesday afternoon. The actress also revealed a new show where she discusses the secrets to dating each week.

In the photo, Melissa posed in front of a black background. She wore a floral crop top featuring colors white, peach, blue, and green. The garment had a straight, elastic neckline and a ruched detail across the bust, as well as puffy short sleeves. Melissa's ample cleavage rounded out over the top, revealing a great view of her voluptuous chest. Her breasts strained against the hook-and-eye closure on the top, creating gaps that showed even more skin. The shirt also revealed the model's toned abs and slender waist.

Melissa's long highlighted brunette locks tumbled in loose curls over both shoulders and down her back from a trendy center part, and she placed one hand near her shoulder. For accessories, she wore two delicate gold necklaces with several charms on them. She tilted her head to one side and looked straight into the camera's lens with her big brown eyes. Melissa's full lips were parted slightly in a small smile, revealing a hint of her teeth.

Instagram users gave the post a lot of love. Nearly 4,700 hit the like button to express their appreciation. More than 125 took the time to leave a positive comment, with quite a few choosing to use the flame emoji to represent their thoughts visually.

"Wow! You are stunning as always. I can't wait to learn some of your thoughts on dating," enthused one fan who added red lips, roses, hearts, and flames.

"Melissa, you're breathtakingly gorgeous. This shirt is amazing, and it suits you perfectly. I can't wait to see the new show," a second follower gushed, including red heart-eye cat emoji.

"This is the best picture of you I have ever seen, Melissa. You're so cute and sweet in it with just a hint of naughty. It's awesome," wrote a third devotee along with red heart-eye smilies.

"My gosh. God has blessed you with a great amount of beauty. You are absolutely the most perfect woman on IG," a fourth Instagrammer declared, adding flames and lips.

Melissa often shares sexy photos of herself modeling skimpy outfits, lingerie, and bikinis, which her followers always enjoy. The Inquisitr previously reported that she showed off her ample curves in a black tank and a tiny black and white pleated skirt.

