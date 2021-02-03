Trending Stories
February 3, 2021
Laura Sagra Showcases Perky Cleavage & Tight Abs In Bright Aqua Bikini
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Fitness maven Laura Sagra shared a stunning photo on her social media feed today. The blond bombshell flaunted her fantastic figure in a two-piece swimsuit which left very little to the imagination. The photo sparked a frenzy among those who follow her on Instagram, and she quickly racked up more than 27,000 likes.

Laura captivated her audience, looking right at the lens and widening her brown eyes seductively. The corners of her luscious lips turned up as she smiled in a flirty way.

She stood with one hand against her thong strap. The other was placed on top of her head, drawing attention to her face.

Laura showed off her curvy figure in an aqua bikini which did nothing but favors for her body. The bright, cheerful color complemented her sun-kissed skin. The cool tones of the fabric also balanced her warm coloring and worked well with her golden tresses.

The halterneck swimsuit tied behind her neck, highlighting her silky décolletage. Laura flaunted her perky cleavage in the tiny bikini with classic triangle cups. The plunging neckline had a frilly edge, adding a feminine touch to the garment.

On her lower half, Laura wore the matching thong. The bottoms tied at her trim hips, but only a hint of them could be seen in the pic.

Laura showcased her flat midriff in the swimwear, which accentuated her hourglass proportions.

The influencer sported a delicate necklace. The chain had a cross pendant which drew the eye to her cleavage. She also wore stud earrings to complete her ensemble.

Laura styled her hair in an off-center part. Her long, shiny locks fell down her back and shoulder in a wavy cascade.

In her caption, the blonde wished her followers a happy Tuesday. Her fans loved the offering and showed their appreciation by engaging with her on the post. While most of the comments were in Spanish, many just posted emoji to show her how they felt about the update.

An admirer greeted her warmly and complimented her.

"Hi, Tuesday. You look amazingly beautiful," they raved.

Another took the opportunity to wax lyrical about her beauty.

"Very beautiful woman! Pretty face, lovely eyes, long beautiful hair & gorgeous curves! Hope your day is as magnificent as you are!" they gushed.

"Things are looking good," one follower assured her.

A fourth person loved the swimwear and complimented her physique.

"Hello, bathing suit. Love the look, and you're looking so strong and fierce, Laura," they praised her.

The fitness fanatic recently showed off her body in a strapless bikini which hugged her curves in all the right places.

