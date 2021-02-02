Ava Max Puts On An Edgy Display Wearing Jacket Off The Shoulder With Jeweled Jeans

Ava Max took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The singer is known for her bold taste in fashion and put on an edgy display for her most recent post.

The "Sweet But Physco" chart-topper stunned in a sleeveless blue top with a white splatter effect all over. The item of clothing showcased a hint of her midriff as well as her decolletage. Ava wrapped herself up in a black blazer jacket that featured a graphic print down the sleeves and on the front. She left the attire to hang off her left shoulder and paired her ensemble with light blue jeans that had jewels embroidered down the side of the leg and across the front. Ava wrapped a black studded belt around her waist and rocked acrylic nails that were painted with black polish. She accessorized herself with stylish shades and necklaces and wore half her signature blond hair short on one side and longer on the other.

The 26-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Ava was captured from the thighs-up in front of large doors. She held onto what looked to be a see-through plastic bottle of juice and appeared to be taking a sip while gazing directly at the camera lens.

In the next slide, Ava sported a similar stance but gazed up to her right with her eyes closed. The songstress flashed a mini smile and showed off her side profile.

In the third and final frame, Ava rested her albums beside her and tilted her head down, giving the camera a fierce stare.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 70,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.9 million followers.

"YOU ARE SO STUNNING," one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

"u look gorgeous bby," another person shared.

"You are so pretty omg," remarked a third fan.

"Omg, you are so beautiful," a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous crying face emoji.

Ava rose to fame as a blond but recently opted for dark locks for a short period. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a black crop top with a red miniskirt that had chains hanging off. Ava teamed the look with a coat of the same color and long black socks. The entertainer sported her hair in its usual style and proved that she is versatile enough to rock another color.