February 2, 2021
Courtney Ann Flaunts Ample Assets In Barely There Watercolor String Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Courtney Ann kicked off her week with a very steamy Instagram share. The social media stunner put all of her ample assets on full display as she rocked a revealing piece of swimwear in an NSFW snap on Monday.

Courtney went into full bombshell mode for the post as she opted to dress her buxom body in a white bikini with a blue-and-pink watercolor design. The tiny top tied around her neck and back while clinging to her busty chest and showing off plenty of skin in the process.

The matching bottoms fastened over her voluptuous hips and were pulled up high as they wrapped snugly around her slim waistline. The suit put her muscular thighs on display as well. However, it was her round booty that stole the show in the snaps.

In the first photo, Courtney sat on her knees in the shallow water of a swimming pool. She had her back arched and her pert posterior pushed outward as she rested both of her arms over the side of the pool. Her knees were bent and she looked over her shoulder with a steamy expression on her face.

The second shot featured Courtney in a similar position. However, it was shot from an overhead view, allowing her to flaunt her entire body. In the background, some rocks could be seen as the sunlight reflected off of the water.

In the caption, Courtney told her fans that she was missing bikini weather. She also geotagged her location as Orlando, Florida.

Her long blond hair was parted to the side. She styled her locks in sleek, straight strands that brushed over her back and spilled over her shoulders.

Courtney's over 1.1 million followers didn't waste any time in showing their approval for the post. The pics garnered more than 22,000 likes within the first day after they were uploaded to her timeline. Her admirers also swarmed the comments section with over 340 messages.

"You are gorgeous," one follower stated.

"My queen," another declared.

"Cute swimsuit," a third comment read.

"Been working out since Christmas so by summer time I look half as good as you do here!" a fourth user wrote.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Courtney's fans have grown used to seeing her dress her curvy physique in racy outfits. She was most recently snapped while rocking a black thong bodysuit and a pair of red thigh-high boots with a snakeskin print. Those snaps have pulled in over 27,000 likes and nearly 500 comments thus far.

