February 2, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Flaunts Killer Body In White Swimsuit
Manuella Libardi

Jasmine Tookes gave her 4.3 million Instagram followers something to look at on Monday, February 1, in a new post. The Victoria's Secret Angel took to the app to upload a snapshot of herself rocking a stylish swimsuit that flattered her skin tone and showed off her gorgeous model figure.

The photo showed Tookes posing in an elegant marble setting. She sat on the stone floor with her legs to the side. She bent one knee up while placing her hands down for support.

She tilted her head back, glancing down at the camera with a proud expression. Tookes wore her raven hair slicked back and styled down in straight strands.

Tookes had on a white one-piece bathing suit featuring a classic design and a textured fabric. It included a low-cut neckline that teased a bit of her cleavage and high-cut sides that bared her hips and helped to elongate her slender legs.

She accessorized her look with a couple of gold necklaces, a series of earrings, a sophisticated bracelet and a simple ring.

In the caption, Tookes promoted the jewelry collection she created in partnership with Pamela Love. She urged her fans to click on the link in her bio to check out the available items.

In addition to the main photo, Tookes also included a couple of close-up shots showcasing the jewelry pieces.

The post has attracted about 82,000 likes and nearly 600 comments within a day of being posted. Most of her fans took to the comments section to wish Tookes a happy birthday, as she turned 30 yesterday, February 1. However, others also used the occasion to praise her beauty and compliment her on her collection.

"Happy Birthday Sweet, cutie and pretty angel @jastookes. [two red hearts]. I love You so much my Queen. Greetings from Peru," one user wrote.

"Happy birthday beautiful angel [heart-eyes emoji] [red heart] [face blowing a kiss] I love you darling," replied another user.

"Can I have those earring hoop I need," a third fan added, including an exasperated emoji after the words.

"We are talking about perfection here," added a fourth follower.

Many of Tookes's close friends and fans have been taking to their Instagram pages since yesterday to mark the occasion and celebrate the important milestone. One of them was Josephine Skriver, who posted a long slideshow of photos of the two together. As The Inquisitr noted, the first one showed the two Angels striking powerful poses in the snow while sporting swimsuits. Tookes had on a white one-piece with a cutout on the chest and Skriver a light pink one.

