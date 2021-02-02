Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Camila Bernal Exposes Her Voluptuous Derriere In Blue Tie-Dye Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Amanda Lynne

Camila Bernal returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday afternoon to share yet another ultra-sexy snap with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her incredible curves as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the steamy shot, Camila exposed her voluptuous derriere in a blue-and-white tie-dye thong bikini. The skimpy top tied behind her back and around her neck with thin straps that highlighted her toned arms and shoulders.

The thong bottoms were pulled up high over her buxom hips and hugged tightly to her slim waist while showcasing her muscular back and killer thighs. However, it was her perfectly round booty that stole the show in the snap.

Camila sat on the edge of a swimming pool with her feet in the water. She arched her back and placed one hand on her leg. The other arm fell down at her side. She also turned her head to look over her shoulder as she wore a smoldering expression on her face.

In the background of the pic, some green foliage could be seen. The sun reflected off of the water, and some blue lounge chairs could also be seen.

Her long, caramel-colored hair was parted down the middle. The locks were styled in loose strands that curled at the ends and hung down her back.

Camila's 1.5 million-plus followers immediately responded to the post by clicking the like button more than 7,800 times within the first hour after it went live on the platform. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

"You're so sexy," one follower stated.

"But this woman is getting more beautiful every day," another gushed.

"I'm just here for the glow!!!!" a third social media user wrote.

"Wow this is crazy you looking this good all the time. It's just not fair to the rest of the world," a fourth person commented.

The model doesn't appear to have any qualms when it comes to putting her epic curves in full view for her steamy online uploads. She often flaunts her busty chest, tiny waist, muscular thighs, and more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Camila recently piqued the interest of her followers when she wore a barely there black bikini that exposed her nearly-bare backside. That post also proved to be a popular one among fans. Since it went live, it's reeled in more than 31,000 likes and over 340 comments.

