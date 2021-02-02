Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Elizabeth Hurley, 55, Shows Off Her Flawless Figure In An Aqua Bikini In A 'Magical Pool'
nsfw
Stacy Carey

Supermodel Elizabeth Hurley took her 1.9 million Instagram followers along on a pretend vacation with her via a new video post on Tuesday. The 55-year-old bombshell has frequently posted over the past few months about how she's stayed at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Now, it seemed she had decided she'd reflect on some great vacation memories even if she couldn't travel right now.

The short video clip featured Hurley wearing an aqua bikini from her line of swimwear. She noted this was the "Freya" version and as always, she made for the perfect model for it.

Hurley wore sunglasses over her eyes and her dark tresses floated behind her as she embraced the sunshine and water. She tilted her head back slightly and left her lips parted slightly as she enjoyed the summery vibe.

The 55-year-old beauty seemed to start out on the steps of the pool, bracing her arms across the top step while resting her perfect booty on the next one. Then, Hurley pushed off with a foot from the bottom stair and let herself begin to float on her back.

As she floated, Hurley's flawless physique was on full display. Her rock-hard abs were fully exposed and fans got to see a bit of cleavage too. Her shapely thighs defined arms looked incredible as well.

The model floated for a moment, and then pulled her body in and smiled as she looked at the camera. Hurley seemed to say something briefly and then appeared to rest her booty on the bottom of the pool as she spread her arms across the last step.

In her caption, Hurley noted that she was floating in her "magical pool" on what she deemed to be "Day 6" of her pretend vacation. She added a hashtag teasing that she wished everybody was there, and it seemed plenty of her fans would have loved to take her up on that.

The short video had more than 108,000 views, 26,000 likes, and 430 comments in just one hour.

"More and more beautiful every day," one fan praised.

"Beauty at its best," another raved.

"Always so gorgeous," a third user declared.

"There's only one beautiful elizabeth hurley," someone else noted.

Quite some time ago, Hurley shared a very similar, but slightly different, clip on Instagram. It appeared likely to be a different moment in the water while wearing the same ensemble, and at the time, she teased she was having a "Lazeee Sunday."

That post was well-received as well, bringing in nearly 53,000 likes and 1,270 comments.

