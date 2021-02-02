Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Brennah Black Flaunts Her Assets In Plunging Leopard-Print Teddy
Instagram Models
Manuella Libardi

Brennah Black tantalized her 654,000 Instagram followers on Monday, February 1, with a smoldering new post. The Texas native took to her account to share a couple of photos that saw her sporting a sexy lingerie set that put her killer assets front and center, much to the delight of her loyal fans.

The snapshots showed Black leaning against a modern cement wall that added an industrial atmosphere to the shoot. She sizzled in a one-piece set boasting a striking leopard print with browns and blacks against a light beige background. It featured a plunging neckline that reached to her stomach, showing off plenty of her chest and cleavage.

The teddy included a dark see-through panel around her hips that exposed some skin and created geometric patterns. She completed her ensemble with a black coat, which she wore off the shoulders in the first shot.

Her blond hair was styled in soft waves and swept over to the side.

Black paired the photos with an inspiring message in which she pointed out that it is more important to have a pretty soul than a pretty face. She also revealed that her outfit was from Shirley of Hollywood and included the handles for the people responsible for her whole look, including makeup, tan and hair.

The post was a hit with her fans, garnering more than 10,600 likes and over 310 comments in under a day of being up. They took to the comments section to interact with Black, praising her sensual nature while also listing her many different qualities.

"Beautiful person inside and out," one user raved.

"You do have a pretty soul. Everything else is details," replied another fan.

"Woman, you're beautiful, your beauty dazzles me, you're unique, your beauty is that horizon unlimited full of splendor, your beauty is eternal and delicate," a third admirer chimed in.

"Princess [pink heart emoji] Every second you are wonderful and very sweet. It is impossible to describe you. I love your eyes. You are infinitely beautiful as the sky," added a fourth follower.

Black is a big fan of lingerie, and she often takes to her Instagram feed to share photos and videos of herself sporting different sets. She did that a few days ago when she uploaded a sultry clip in which she caressed her body while wearing a black two-piece, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. It had an underwire bra with demi-cups covered in semi-sheer lace, which created a floral design. She accessorized her look with pearl necklaces and bracelets.

