Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 2, 2021
Mandy Rose Bares Cleavage In Tiny Bra Top & Booty Shorts: 'Know. Your. Worth.'
nsfw
Rachel Dillin

Mandy Rose showcased her powerful physique in her WWE ring gear, delighting her 2.7 million Instagram followers. She encouraged her fans to know their worth with the post.

In the shot, Mandy flexed her cut bicep while striking a sexy pose with lights in the background. She wore a tiny blue bra top trimmed in silver with a sparkly rose applique over one breast. The garment's scoop neck allowed a bit of her cleavage to push over the top, providing viewers with a pleasing look at her rounded breasts.

Mandy paired the top with matching booty shorts that dipped down in a "V" in the front, revealing more of her chiseled abs and flat tummy. The waistband featured wide silver trim, while the legs had a thin matching strip. The wrestler completed the sexy uniform with over-the-knee boots that left her muscular thighs bare.

Mandy posed with one hand resting on her hip, and the other arm out to the side bent to flex her muscles. She had a band wrapped around her bicep to accessorize. The wrestler's hair was styled with a short asymmetrical cut and layered curls that swept to one side of her face from a side part. She had her full lips pursed in a smirk.

Instagram users expressed their appreciation for the post, with more than 31,200 hitting the like button. Fans also took the time to leave more than 325 comments.

"Yes, and you look smoking hot, Mandy. You're entirely perfect in every single way. Worth more than all the money," one follower declared, including a row of flames.

"It takes a lot of time to know your worth, Mandy. However, you are priceless, and we love you," a second fan gushed, including red lips, hearts, and roses with the reply.

"You are so pretty and seriously sexy. We cannot put a price on you, Mandy. You are my favorite wrestler in the whole world. Watching you win is the best," a third devotee wrote, with some flames at the end.

"You're ravishing and so strong! You are quite badass. Push my sweet Mandy Rose all the way to the top, please," a fourth user requested, adding a bicep emoji.

Mandy regularly keeps her followers engaged with her social media by sharing photos and videos of herself in a variety of skimpy outfits. The Inquisitr reported that she slayed while wearing skintight latex and carrying a stick as she entered the women's Royal Rumble match.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.