February 2, 2021
Natalia Garibotto Puts Pert Derrière On Display In Thong Bikini
Instagram Models
Kim Smith

Model Natalia Garibotto has an incredible figure, and she put it on display in her latest Instagram share. The beauty shared a series of photos where she wore a tiny black bikini that did not leave much to the imagination.

Like most of her swimsuits, Natalia's two-piece number left plenty of skin exposed. The top had narrow, triangle-shaped cups that barely covered her breasts. The bottoms had a low-rise front and a thong back.

Natalia wore her hair styled straight, and she accessorized with a gold necklace, bangle bracelets and a few rings.

The update consisted of four slides, three of which featured Natalia showing off her curves while she posed in a bathroom. The post was an ad for Manscaped, and the last picture showed the products.

In the first snap, the camera captured the popular influencer from behind at a side angle. She stood with one hip cocked and her back arched, flaunting her bodacious booty in the skimpy thong. She gazed at a bottle of cologne she held in one hand.

Natalia was in a shower in the second picture. She sat with her booty perched on the edge of a counter with her legs slightly spread and her pointed toes on the tiled floor. She held a newspaper in one hand while holding her hair away from her face with her other hand. The pose showed off her voluptuous chest as well as her curvy hips and shapely thighs. Her flat abs and hourglass shape were also on display.

In the third snapshot, the model was captured from a slight angle as she stood near a window. She smiled as she held a bottle of cologne while placing her other arm across the front of her body. The stance highlighted her curves and seemingly flawless bronze skin.

Many of her fans seemed to enjoy the sultry shots and told her so.

"You look really stunning," one fan wrote, adding several emoji that included kissing faces and a pink tulip.

"You could sell me anything," a second Instagram user joked.

"You are so gorgeous!" a third admirer added, with pink hearts and a smiley face emoji.

Natalia gives her online audience plenty of content to get excited about. Last week, she shared a video where she wiggled her booty while wearing a pink thong. The video captured her outside on deck that overlooked a body of water. She took turned showing of her front and back sides while she appeared to have some fun in the sun.

