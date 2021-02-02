Australian Smokeshow Tammy Hembrow Flaunts Round Booty In Pink Spandex: 'That Post Workout Endorphins Glow'

Tammy Hembrow treated her 11.9 million fans to two new Instagram photos that showcased her gym-honed figure. The post included two images where she rocked a chic athletic look.

The model dressed for the gym, and in her caption, she revealed that she was feeling that "post workout endorphins glow." She stood against a white wall in the first photo as she treated her audience to a great view of her curvaceous backside. Her feet were slightly staggered, and she popped her booty back to accentuate her curves. Tammy pointed her shoulders toward the camera, parting her lips and looking at the lens. In the second photo, she struck a similar pose, but it appeared to be an action shot as one of her pigtails was airborne.

Tammy's outfit included a tan sports bra that was a few shades lighter than her bronzed skin. It featured a racerback cut that exposed a good portion of her sculpted back and arms. The thick band stretched tightly in the middle of her back, and it had the Saski logo printed in the center.

The model's spandex shorts featured a similar fabric in a light shade of pink. Its stretchy material fit snugly over her booty while its hemline hit high on her thighs. The look also showcased her shapely thighs. She wore the thick waistband high on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection.

Tammy wore a tan cap with a long brim for her sweat session. She styled her long blond locks in pigtail braids while a few loose pieces fell around the frame of her face. She also added a pair of diamond earrings that provided her look with just the right amount of bling.

In her caption, Tammy plugged her home training programs and her meal plans. The model also tagged her activewear label.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their approval over the update. More than 158,000 double-tapped the update while 600 left comments. Some Instagrammers raved over incredible figure while a few others used emoji.

"This is everything, woooww," one follower applauded, adding a series of clapping hand and heart emoji.

"Thank you for the information and I wish you a nice day, dear Tammy," a second Instagram user commented.

"Wow you are very very beautiful sweetheart. You look phenomenol," a third person remarked.

"HOW DO YOU LOOK THIS GOOD AFTER A WORKOUT. Life is not fair,' a fourth fan wrote alongside a few flames.