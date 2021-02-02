Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Lynnie Marie Showcases Long Legs While Posing Seductively In Pink Lace Lingerie
Amanda Lynne

Lynnie Marie left little to the imagination as she rocked a racy look for a recent Instagram upload on Monday. The stunning blond put her fit figure on display as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Lynnie looked like a total smokeshow as she sported a pink lace lingerie set that perfectly complemented her glowing, bronzed skin. The scanty bra fit tightly around her chest and boasted a deep neckline that exposed her colossal cleavage. The garment highlighted her gym-honed arms and shoulders as well.

The matching panties wrapped snugly around her petite waist and fell low over her narrow hips while showcasing her long, lean legs in the process. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the style with a bracelet on her wrist.

Lynnie stood on the beach for the pic. She had both of her hands placed behind her head as she tousled her hair. Her back was arched and she bent one knee as she turned her head to the side and wore a steamy expression on her face.

Her long blond hair was parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose curls that hung down her back and spilled over one of her shoulders.

In the background of the shot, a white sand beach was visible. A dark, cloudy sky could also be seen. In the caption of the post, Lynnie told her followers that were no limits to what they can accomplish.

Lynnie's 1.3 million-plus followers didn't hesitate to share their appreciation for the post. They clicked the like button more than 10,000 times within the first day after it was published on her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 300 remarks during that time.

"Stunning angel," one follower wrote.

"Your [sic] So Pretty Lynnie," another gushed.

"U always look so mesmerizing," a third social media user stated.

"You have [an] amazing figure," a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her incredible physique in revealing ensembles. She often poses in sexy lingerie, tiny bathing suits, tight tops, and more.

As reported by The Inquisitr, Lynnie recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she rocked a black bra that pushed up her abundant cleavage and a thick coat with a fur-lined hood. Her fans also seemed to approve of that post. It's raked in more than 13,000 likes and over 430 comments to date.

