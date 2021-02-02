Jessie James Decker Flaunts Sculpted Body In Latest Instagram Share

Singer Jessie James Decker started off 2021 with determination to get her body into shape, and from the looks of her latest Instagram share, she has done an incredible job. She uploaded a snap where she flaunted her gym-honed body while sporting a workout bra and a pair of bike shorts.

Jessie looked like she was ready for a serious workout in the snap. Her bra was a shade of olive green, and her shorts were a brighter green with a high waistband. She also sported a pair of white trainers.

The mom of three wore her tresses piled into a messy bun on the top of her head.

Jessie was in a workout room or a gym for the photo. She posed in front of a weight machine with several plates hanging on a wall beside it. Part of a treadmill was also visible on one side of the frame.

With a smile on her face, the celebrity faced the camera while she flexed her muscles. She posed with her arms raised by her sides, her elbows bent and her hands in fists. The pose emphasized her firm biceps and shapely shoulders. With one hip cocked to the side, Jessie also showcased her chiseled thigh muscles. Her tight abs were also on display.

In a lengthy caption, the 32-year-old wrote that she started out the new year with the intention of building muscle and getting stronger. She also asked her her online audience about their goals.

The post was an instant hit among her fans, with more than 95,000 of them hitting the heart button within an hour of her sharing it. Dozens of her female followers took to the comments section to tell Jessie how inspiring the post was as well as share their plans for the future.

"You look amazing as always!!!! My goals are to get healthier and more fit as well! I want to feel my best physically and mentally for me and my family!" one admirer commented.

"My goal is to look like you!! Please share the healthy meals you eat and some workouts!" a second Instagram user wrote, adding pink heart emoji.

"You look amazing! I'm trying to do the same as a working Mama!" a third fan chimed in.

"Strong is the new beautiful," a fourth comment read.

The "Wanted" singer took to Instagram to show off her hourglass shape in a recent update where she wore a skintight black ensemble. She faced the camera and held her hands in her hair while she posed for the lens.