Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Basketball

NBA Trade Rumors: DeMar DeRozan Could Form Nuggets' 'Big Three' With Nikola Jokic And Jamal Murray This Season

February 2, 2021
Cuban Model Cindy Prado Rocks An Upside-Down Bikini Top: 'Balcony Hangs With My Best Friend'
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Cindy Prado slipped back into a bikini in the latest addition that was featured on her Instagram feed. The post included three images that left little of her bombshell curves to the imagination.

The photo shoot took place on a balcony in Miami, according to the geotag. Cindy sat on top of a white cushion in a wicker sphere chair at the frame's center. The clear balcony at her back showed glimpses of sparkly blue ocean water and a bright sky as far as the eye could see.

In the first image, the model was captured while sprawled out with her hip on the soft cushion and her legs bent at her knees. She rested her elbow on a pillow, grabbing her ponytail in the opposite hand. The next two photos showed Cindy posing in the same spot with slightly altered poses.

She rocked a revealing two-piece that boasted a bright yellow fabric. The neon material popped against Cindy's bronzed complexion. She appeared to wear her top upside-down, and the bottom band stretched tightly on top of her bust. Its triangular cups curved downward, forming a V-shape. They covered a portion of her chest while leaving plenty of cleavage on display for her audience to admire. Its thick ties crisscrossed over Cindy's ribs, tying around her waist and drawing attention to her toned abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of matching bottoms that were equally as racy. They boasted a scoop front and stretchy sidebands that fit snugly over her hips. Cindy pulled them up high, highlighting her hourglass silhouette. The scanty cut of the bottoms also exposed her sculpted thighs.

Cindy pulled her long blond locks in a sleek ponytail. She kept her accessories to a minimum, wearing a pair of dangly gold earrings and a chunky necklace to match.

In her caption, she shared that she was hanging on the balcony with her "best friend." She also tagged Celsius Official and added a hashtag for the company's products.

Within minutes of the photo going live, it amassed more than 17,000 likes and over 200 comments. Most Instagram users complimented Cindy on her fit physique.

"Looking so pretty ma'am," one follower gushed, adding a series of pink hearts.

"I really fell in love with you and I want you to be my girlfriend, please accept my offer and be friends, honestly I love you," another person wrote.

"Love! keep slaying friend. You inspire many," a third admirer remarked.

"Okay gurl, we see you. Slaying as usual. That body is insane," a fourth complimented.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.