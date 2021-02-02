Devin Brugman Flaunts Bombshell Figure In A Cheetah-Print Bikini And Bucket Hat: 'My Preferred Attire'

Devin Brugman is back in a bikini on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

Taking to her account just moments ago, the model stunned her 1.3 million followers with a duo of new snaps that saw her rocking her "preferred attire." Naturally, the look was a scanty two-piece from her own Monday Swimwear line, which she runs with Aussie hottie Natasha Oakley. Devin opted for a sexy swimsuit in a bold cheetah-print pattern that alone was enough to turn a few heads, though her incredible body seemed to be more than enough to captivate her adoring fans.

The camera was honed in on the 30-year-old's midsection for the first snap, giving her massive online audience the perfect view of her skimpy bikini and bombshell curves. She sported an underwire-style top in the eye-popping animal print that showed off her bronzed decolletage and voluptuous chest thanks to its low scoop neckline. It featured thin shoulder straps and a thick band that wrapped tightly around her rib cage, while a deeper v-cut in the middle of its cups exposed another glimpse of her ample cleavage.

On her lower half, Devin sported a pair of matching bottoms with thin, stringy straps that were tied high up on her hips in dainty bows. The garment boasted a daringly cheeky design that allowed the entrepreneur to flaunt her curvy hips, while also treating her followers to a peek at her shapely thighs. It also featured a mid-rise waistband that helped to accentuate her tiny waist, flat tummy, and abs.

A swipe to the second slide of the upload provided almost a full-length look at the brunette beauty, revealing how she accessorized her beach-day garb. She opted for a dainty necklace and gold bracelets for a bit of bling, as well as a trendy bucket hat. She also looped a large straw tote bag over her arm.

Fans quickly took note of the double-pic update, awarding it more than 6,500 likes within just 30 minutes of going live to Devin's feed. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post, where many left compliments for the social media star.

"Ahhh obsessed with that print," one person wrote.

"Omg so cuteeee," praised another fan.

"Stunning and mesmerizing," a third follower gushed.

"You are a goddess," added a fourth admirer.

Devin has been modeling a number of pieces from her brand on Instagram lately. Over the weekend, the beauty sent temperatures soaring as she showcased her ample assets in a vibrant red bikini that popped against her deep tan. Her followers seemed thrilled with that look as well, awarding it nearly 25,000 likes and 266 comments to date.