Jenna Dewan Flaunts Her Figure In A Bandeau And Bikini Bottoms: 'Know How You Want To Feel'

Hollywood star Jenna Dewan stunned her fans after appearing as the cover girl of Women's Health. In the photo, she flaunted her figure in a bandeau top and bikini bottoms.

The bandeau was a bright red color that highlighted the California resident's sun-kissed skin. The neckline was low enough to show off Jenna's collarbone and décolletage and appeared to be on a slight diagonal, suggesting that it was a one-shouldered style. The hem cropped just below the bust to show off her washboard abs.

Jenna paired the top with a pair of mismatched bikini bottoms. They were a mid-rise silhouette with sides that rested just above the dancer's hips in a style that accentuated her hourglass figure. Instead of the fire engine red shade of the top, the briefs were a chic black color that offered a pop of contrast to the photo.

To complete the look, the Resident star wore a black bomber-style jacket. The material had some sheen to it, suggesting it was a nylon blend. The jacket was unzipped and had slipped halfway down her left arm, adding a touch of sultriness to the look.

Jenna styled her dark brown hair into a chic center part and sported voluminous waves that cascaded down past her shoulders. She accessorized with a number of decorative rings on both hands.

Jenna posed by facing the camera directly with a bright smile. She grabbed the side of her jacket with one hand while the other tugged at its hem.

In the caption for the shot, Women's Health quoted Jenna and discussed how she had been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The mother of two revealed her two biggest takeaways were "following the flow" and focusing on how you "want to feel."

The picture was posted to the Women's Health Instagram feed, where it received over 4,300 likes and more than 100 comments. Many fans offered glowing compliments on the stunning picture.

"She looks amazing on this cover," one awestruck user gushed, emphasizing the compliment with a heart-eye emoji.

"So beautiful and healthy," a second raved, concluding the comment with a smiley face.

However, others expressed their disappointment that the outlet had apparently used editing software on the cover shot.

"This woman is so beautiful... yet so much photoshop... stop," one unimpressed fan wrote.

"I mean... the photoshop is just outrageous! She is such a beautiful woman and you managed to make her look like she is made of plastic!!!! Shame on you!" another lamented.

Jenna had previously stunned fans last week after modeling a black lingerie set, per The Inquisitr.