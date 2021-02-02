Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

February 2, 2021
Abby Dowse Slays As She Sits With Her Legs Spread While Rocking Hot-Pink Lingerie
Instagram Models
Alexandra Lozovschi

Abby Dowse couldn't help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in provocative lingerie. The social media maven served up a sexy show of her insane figure by posing on her bed with her legs spread open, and drove followers into a meltdown.

The 31-year-old shot a kittenish stare at the camera to go with the seductive display of curves. She leaned both hands on the mattress and straightened her back, flaunting her ample décolletage and voluptuous thighs. She bent one knee, draping her leg over the edge of the bed. Her other leg stretched out of the frame, leading to a thrilling snap that kept spotlighted her hourglass shape rather than showcasing Abby's famously lissome pins.

The high angle offered a glorious view of Abby's abundant cleavage, which was fully bared in a super low-cut bra. The hot-pink number had small cups made out of a see-through lace fabric, whose ultra-revealing nature and scalloped trim turned her perky chest into a focal point. The top teased a tantalizing glimpse of underboob, further arresting attention with its front-closure design. Likewise, a pendant necklace suspended above her cleavage ensured that all eye were fixed on Abby's busty curves.

The model emphasized her sculpted waist with a matching garter belt. The item clung tightly to her tummy, sporting long straps that ran down her legs and wrapped around her thighs. Underneath, the babe wore a skimpy lingerie bottom that boasted a flirty cutout along the low-rise waistline. The insanely high-cut panties featured thin side straps that sat high enough on her chiseled body to expose her hips.

Abby's messy hair added to her seriously sultry vibe, spilling over her shoulders and bosom in frizzy curls. A pastel-pink scrunchie on her wrist indicated the stunner had just unleashed her cascading locks. She also wore a couple of rings on her fingers and accessorized with a classy white manicure. The bright-white bedsheets gave prominence to her vibrantly-colored lingerie, which, in turn, accentuated her recently acquired tan.

The blond beauty made her caption all about her tousled mane, which fans appeared to find particularly appealing.

"I love the fuzzy 80s rockstar hair babygirl," one person wrote in the comments section of the post, adding an assortment of flattering emoji.

Followers also complimented her bombshell figure and sexy outfit.

"Abby you look so spectacular in Pink," raved a second user.

"By far the best pic I've seen on Instagram yet. Absolutely breathtaking," chimed in another admirer.

"Just soaring the temperature in this cold season," quipped a fourth devotee.

The upload racked up 660 messages in the first four hours of being live on the platform. In addition, more than 30,900 people hit the "like" button on the scorching post. Abby gave her audience a close-up look at the racy duds in a selfie shared five hours ahead, in which she revealed the g-string back of her panties while lounging on her side in bed. Check out the hot pic here.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.