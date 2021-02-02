Abby Dowse Slays As She Sits With Her Legs Spread While Rocking Hot-Pink Lingerie

Abby Dowse couldn't help but arouse the interest of her fans this morning, taking to Instagram to share a red-hot photo of herself in provocative lingerie. The social media maven served up a sexy show of her insane figure by posing on her bed with her legs spread open, and drove followers into a meltdown.

The 31-year-old shot a kittenish stare at the camera to go with the seductive display of curves. She leaned both hands on the mattress and straightened her back, flaunting her ample décolletage and voluptuous thighs. She bent one knee, draping her leg over the edge of the bed. Her other leg stretched out of the frame, leading to a thrilling snap that kept spotlighted her hourglass shape rather than showcasing Abby's famously lissome pins.

The high angle offered a glorious view of Abby's abundant cleavage, which was fully bared in a super low-cut bra. The hot-pink number had small cups made out of a see-through lace fabric, whose ultra-revealing nature and scalloped trim turned her perky chest into a focal point. The top teased a tantalizing glimpse of underboob, further arresting attention with its front-closure design. Likewise, a pendant necklace suspended above her cleavage ensured that all eye were fixed on Abby's busty curves.

The model emphasized her sculpted waist with a matching garter belt. The item clung tightly to her tummy, sporting long straps that ran down her legs and wrapped around her thighs. Underneath, the babe wore a skimpy lingerie bottom that boasted a flirty cutout along the low-rise waistline. The insanely high-cut panties featured thin side straps that sat high enough on her chiseled body to expose her hips.

Abby's messy hair added to her seriously sultry vibe, spilling over her shoulders and bosom in frizzy curls. A pastel-pink scrunchie on her wrist indicated the stunner had just unleashed her cascading locks. She also wore a couple of rings on her fingers and accessorized with a classy white manicure. The bright-white bedsheets gave prominence to her vibrantly-colored lingerie, which, in turn, accentuated her recently acquired tan.

The blond beauty made her caption all about her tousled mane, which fans appeared to find particularly appealing.

"I love the fuzzy 80s rockstar hair babygirl," one person wrote in the comments section of the post, adding an assortment of flattering emoji.

Followers also complimented her bombshell figure and sexy outfit.

"Abby you look so spectacular in Pink," raved a second user.

"By far the best pic I've seen on Instagram yet. Absolutely breathtaking," chimed in another admirer.

"Just soaring the temperature in this cold season," quipped a fourth devotee.

The upload racked up 660 messages in the first four hours of being live on the platform. In addition, more than 30,900 people hit the "like" button on the scorching post. Abby gave her audience a close-up look at the racy duds in a selfie shared five hours ahead, in which she revealed the g-string back of her panties while lounging on her side in bed. Check out the hot pic here.