Alessandra Ambrosio Lies Back With Her Eyes Closed In Tiny Bikini

Ex-Victoria's Secret Angel Alessandra Ambrosio showed off her flawless bikini body in a photo posted to Instagram this week. She lay back with her eyes closed, wearing a two-piece as she promoted her swimwear brand, Gal Floripa, in the stunning new upload.

The Brazilian model sizzled as she got on her back with her arms stretched above her head. She put her jaw-dropping curves on full show in an underwired light pink top with ruffles across her chest and thin strings over both shoulders.

She wore bottoms in the same color with ruched straps over the hips that showed off her toned left thigh as she kept her right leg bent. Alessandra's flat tummy was showcased by the bottoms that dipped low under her navel.

The supermodel turned her head slightly to the left as her eyes stayed firmly shut. She put her lips together in a natural expression. Her long brunette locks were down and sprawled on the light blue wood beneath her and she accessorized with several long gold necklaces, a number of bracelets, and rings.

Alessandra rocked a cover-up over her shoulders, which she left unbuttoned to show off her torso. The flowy green number featured pink flowers and appeared to blow in the breeze.

The mom of two appeared to be on a boat and posed on the side on top of a rope and metal bar. The ocean could be beneath in the top right of the photo.

Gal Floripa tagged Alessandra's official account on the photo and confirmed in the caption that she wore the SEREIA bikini, adding a mermaid emoji at the end. Alessandra founded the brand alongside her sister Aline Ambrosio and close friend Gisele Coria.

According to the geotag, the shoot took place at Brazil's Fasano Angra dos Reis. Plenty of fans shared praise in the comments section.

"Beautiful," one person commented alongside a heart-eye emoji with a fire and two heart symbols.

"Olha ai a bela adormecida perfeitaaaa," another wrote in the model's native language of Portuguese with several heart-eye emoji -- according to Google Translate, this translates to "look at the perfect sleeping beauty."

The upload came shortly after Alessandra enlisted the help of her girlfriends to promote pieces from her line. In another stunning snap posted by Gal Floripa last month, she posed alongside her fellow Brazilian beauties, TV presenter Renata Kuerten and model Carol Mendes, while they all rocked skimpy bikinis.