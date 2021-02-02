Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Ashley Resch Showcases Cleavage And Curves In Leather Cutout Bra & Racy BDSM Gear: 'Let Me Remind You'
Instagram Models
Tracey Johnson

Instagram model Ashley Resch channeled her inner dominatrix in her most recent social media share. The brunette looked smoking hot in strappy black lingerie that did nothing but favors for her figure. However, Ashley was on a mission in this particular offering. She wanted to remind her 966,000 followers that she's in charge.

The 24-year-old angled her hip to the side and took a wide stance. She stood next to large windows that allowed soft light to dapple into the room. In her hand, she gripped a chain that was tied to a window frame. Ashley thrust out her chest in the stunning pic as she tilted her chin.

Ashley's eyes did all the talking in this particular pic. She widened her peepers and smoldered as she looked at something off-camera. The model slightly parted her lips for a sultry snap.

The social media star rocked a leather bra with some risqué features. The underwire bra shaped her bust and lifted her perky assets. Along the sides of the underwear was a deep V-shaped cutout that exposed her ample breasts. Two straps crossed at her shoulders, extending from the cutouts. This all allowed her to flaunt major cleavage.

On her lower half, Ashley sported matching bottoms. The thong was a snug fit and sat high on her hips. She also wore a bondage waist belt around her waist. The buckled strap highlighted her flat midsection and petite waist.

The influencer styled her hair in a side part. Her rich brown tresses fell down her shoulders and back in loose waves, framing her stunning face. She wore two necklaces around her neck, drawing further attention to her décolletage.

Ashley's fans were delighted by the snap. She was inundated with likes, comments, and emoji as her admirers gave her feedback. This specific image has already accumulated more than 18,000 likes and a slew of comments since she posted it.

An admirer had a theory about why she was rocking this outfit.

"You're about to teach a bad boy a lesson," they mused, following the sentiment with a heart-eyed emoji.

A second person also commented on her caption and indicated that they may need periodic reminders.

"I think I got it. But daily reminders won't hurt," they wrote.

"You are absolutely gorgeous," a third fan complimented her.

"Sexy body and tattoos, I that love about you," a fourth individual gushed before adding flame and heart emoji.

Recently, Ashley exercised in the skimpiest of ensembles. She wore a tiny bikini while riding a bike and shared the snap with her horde of followers.

