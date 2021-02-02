Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Tori Spelling Honors 'Saved By The Bell' Star Dustin Diamond
instagram
Lucille Barilla

Tori Spelling penned an emotional tribute to honor her Saved by the Bell co-star Dustin Diamond after learning of his death from cancer at the age of 44.

The actress shared a throwback photo of herself and the actor when she appeared on the popular Saturday morning children's television series as Screech's girlfriend Violet. In an Instagram post seen here, Tori revealed some of her fondest moments about working with Dustin.

She wrote that she was only 14 when she first appeared on the show and noted that before there was 90210's David and Donna, there was Saved by the Bell's Screech and Violet.

"Dustin was my first on-screen kiss," she wrote.

She added that Dustin welcomed her with open arms to the set of Saved by the Bell. Being a young and new actress on an already established series was "overwhelming." However, she noted that Dustin showed her around and made sure she was always okay.

Tori called the late actor a "young gentleman" and shared that Dustin was kind and smart, and always made everyone laugh. She revealed that he was a great scene partner and a really good guy.

Dustin Diamond is evicted from the Celebrity Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on September 6, 2013 in Borehamwood, England.
Getty Images | Ben A. Pruchnie

She expressed her sadness that after she appeared on the show, she and Dustin did not have much contact aside from occasionally running into each other at professional events.

Tori ended her caption by writing she was glad her former co-star was out of pain and called him a professional and personal icon.

"RIP Samuel love, your Violet," she concluded.

Tori appeared on several episodes of the series that chronicled the adventures of a group of students who attended Bayside High.

Violet was a studious young woman with braided pigtails and glasses, and who won the heart of Samuel "Screech" Powers during Season 2.

Elizabeth Berkley, who played Jessie Spano on the series, called Tori's statement a "beautiful truth" followed by a red heart and praying hands emoji.

Tori's fans expressed their sorrow at the loss of her friend.

"I'm so sorry Tori Spelling. You were the first person who came to my mind when I read the news. loved you two together. Sending you a big hug today mama," wrote one saddened follower.

"Omgosh I'm the biggest SBTB fan and loved seeing you on it, Miss Tori. I'm so sad to hear about Dustin. Heartbroken. Sending love," expressed a fan.

"Tori, thank you for sharing this, it's everything. He will be missed," penned a user.

