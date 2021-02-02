Trending Stories
Celebrities

Sabrina Carpenter Rocks White Panties And Hugs A Bear To Show Her Fans Some Love

Instagram Models

Lauren Alexis Flaunts Cuves In Marabou Fur-Trimmed Lingerie: 'Fortnite or Warzone?'

Instagram Models

Lauren Dascalo Exposes Underboob In Teeny Tank & Thong Undies

Instagram Models

Katya Elise Henry Flaunts Her Bombshell Curves In Pink Bikini Bottoms & Teases 'Huge Plans'

Instagram Models

Devon Windsor Shows Off Tight Body In Unusual Monokini

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 2, 2021
'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Shapely Thighs In Skintight Leggings At Red Rock Canyon
Instagram Models
Kathryn Cook

Lauren Drain flaunted her athletic physique in the latest update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The "World's Hottest Nurse" added the post on February 1, and many of her fans have already taken notice.

She faced the camera and struck a sexy pose at Red Rock Canyon, per the geotag. The social media influencer shared that she went for a quick run in the popular spot. She posed in the middle of a dirt path, and tall grass surrounded the rest of the area. The sunlight beamed off the mountain range at her back, enhancing its gorgeous red color. Lauren stood with her legs apart, stretching her arms over her head and looking to the side.

She rocked a sexy gray set which was perfect for 45-degree weather. The fitness coach noted that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, a brand that she frequently reps. It included a tight crop top with long sleeves. The piece was gray and featured a darker gray arch detail over her chest, drawing even more attention to her curves. The garment also boasted a thick band underneath her bust for added support.

Her leggings were crafted out of the same tight fabric as her top. The material clung tightly to her lower half, highlighting her curvaceous physique, and Lauren's muscular thighs were well-outlined. She pulled the thick waistband high over her hips, and the leggings rose to just below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs in full view.

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers with red and blue accents. She added a fur-lined cap with a trendy plaid pattern over her short blond tresses. Two tassels from the cap fell over her shoulders, along with her flowing mane.

Fans have loved the most recent addition to Lauren's feed, and they have not been shy about showering it with praise. More than 12,000 Instagram users double-tapped the post, and an additional 100 left compliments.

"You are TOP SHELF! Looking amazing as always my love," one follower commented, adding a trio of flames.

"You are very beautiful women," a second person chimed in with a few pink hearts.

"Looking wonderful as always. Hope you enjoyed your workout babe," a third wrote.

"You have the best physique I have ever seen," a fourth complimented alongside a single heart.

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that Lauren sizzled in another racy look. In that photo, she wore unbuttoned Daisy Dukes which left little to the imagination.

Latest Headlines

German Model Deborah Tramitz Flaunts Her Booty In Cheeky Thong

February 20, 2021

Laura Amy Reveals Flawless Figure In Skimpy String Bikini: ‘Quick Saturday Snap’

February 20, 2021

NBA Rumors: Warriors Could Acquire Nikola Vucevic For Kelly Oubre Jr., James Wiseman & First-Rounder

February 20, 2021

Angeline Varona Shows Off Her ‘Gains’ In An Animal-Print Bikini In New Video

February 20, 2021

Chris Wallace Praises Joe Biden For Not Making 'Gaffes'

February 20, 2021

Hilary Duff Debuts Shocking Blue Hair In Latest Instagram Post

February 20, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.