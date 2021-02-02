'World's Hottest Nurse' Lauren Drain Flaunts Shapely Thighs In Skintight Leggings At Red Rock Canyon

Lauren Drain flaunted her athletic physique in the latest update that was featured on her Instagram feed. The "World's Hottest Nurse" added the post on February 1, and many of her fans have already taken notice.

She faced the camera and struck a sexy pose at Red Rock Canyon, per the geotag. The social media influencer shared that she went for a quick run in the popular spot. She posed in the middle of a dirt path, and tall grass surrounded the rest of the area. The sunlight beamed off the mountain range at her back, enhancing its gorgeous red color. Lauren stood with her legs apart, stretching her arms over her head and looking to the side.

She rocked a sexy gray set which was perfect for 45-degree weather. The fitness coach noted that her outfit was from Fashion Nova, a brand that she frequently reps. It included a tight crop top with long sleeves. The piece was gray and featured a darker gray arch detail over her chest, drawing even more attention to her curves. The garment also boasted a thick band underneath her bust for added support.

Her leggings were crafted out of the same tight fabric as her top. The material clung tightly to her lower half, highlighting her curvaceous physique, and Lauren's muscular thighs were well-outlined. She pulled the thick waistband high over her hips, and the leggings rose to just below her navel, leaving her sculpted abs in full view.

She completed the look with a pair of white sneakers with red and blue accents. She added a fur-lined cap with a trendy plaid pattern over her short blond tresses. Two tassels from the cap fell over her shoulders, along with her flowing mane.

Fans have loved the most recent addition to Lauren's feed, and they have not been shy about showering it with praise. More than 12,000 Instagram users double-tapped the post, and an additional 100 left compliments.

"You are TOP SHELF! Looking amazing as always my love," one follower commented, adding a trio of flames.

"You are very beautiful women," a second person chimed in with a few pink hearts.

"Looking wonderful as always. Hope you enjoyed your workout babe," a third wrote.

"You have the best physique I have ever seen," a fourth complimented alongside a single heart.

