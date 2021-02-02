Mitch McConnell Calls Marjorie Taylor Greene's Embrace Of Conspiracy Theories A 'Cancer' For Republicans

On Monday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell gave a scathing critique of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her efforts to promote conspiracy theories a "cancer for the Republican Party," as reported by the Associated Press. While the Kentucky senator did not name Greene directly, he didn't conceal his disdain for what he described as the "loony lies" she has embraced.

"Somebody who's suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.'s airplane is not living in reality. This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party," he said.

Greene quickly responded to McConnell on Twitter.

"The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully. This is why we are losing our country," the Georgia Republican wrote.

McConnell's rebuke of Greene and her politics comes amidst growing pressure on House Republicans to censure her and remove her committee assignments. She has publicly expressed her support for the QAnon conspiracy theory, "liked" Facebook posts advocating for violence against Democrats and harassed survivors of the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. In the days before the violent events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, she continued to push former President Donald Trump's false claims of election fraud and told her followers on Parler that the day would be "our 1776 moment."

Getty Images | Chip Somodevilla

The decision by Republicans to appoint Greene to the House education committee drew criticism from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and Democrats in the chamber moved on Monday to strip Greene of her committee assignments if Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy does not do so himself. When bringing forth the legislation, House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he hoped Republicans will hold her accountable without the need for a resolution, but they "are prepared to do so if necessary."

However, Republicans have been slow to condemn Greene and other Republican politicians who espouse right-wing views influenced by conspiracy theories, in part due to their close alignment with Trump and his loyal base. McCarthy is scheduled to hold a private meeting with Greene this week. A spokesperson for the California Republican declined to comment when questioned on Monday. He does have a history of holding Republican lawmakers with extreme views accountable, having previously stripped Iowa Rep. Steve King of all his committee assignments after the lawmaker expressed support for white supremacists in 2019.