February 2, 2021
NFL Rumors: Colts Could Target Matt Ryan & Two Other QBs As Philip Rivers' Replacement, Report Suggests
Football
Lorenzo Tanos

With the Detroit Lions agreeing to send Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams for a package centered on Jared Goff and the Houston Texans' new management seemingly determined to hang on to Deshaun Watson, the Indianapolis Colts don't seem to have as many potential replacements for retired first-string quarterback Philip Rivers as they used to. However, a recent report listed three signal-callers the Colts could potentially acquire in the offseason, including Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons.

As explained by Sports Illustrated's Phillip B. Wilson on Monday, Ryan could be a good target for the Colts, despite how he will be turning 36 later this year and his contract will result in a $40.9 million salary-cap hit in the 2021 season. He noted that Ryan could opt out of his deal in 2022 and has a combined base salary of less than $60 million over the next three seasons, as well as "bonuses, options, and restructuring amounts" that the Falcons will also need to take into account.

"Bottom line, perhaps the Falcons want to move on from that contract and the Colts could afford to make a deal. Again, how much would [Indianapolis general manager Chris] Ballard be willing to give up for the 2016 NFL MVP who has reached one Super Bowl in 13 seasons and has 55,767 passing yards with 347 TDs and 158 interceptions?"
Wilson also pointed out a few more reasons why Atlanta might be willing to move on from Ryan despite his proven track record of success with the franchise, including its recent organizational changes and the fourth overall pick it holds in the upcoming draft. As such, he speculated that it's possible the Falcons will kick off the rebuilding process and use that selection on their quarterback of the future.

Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons throws a pass while being pressured by Indianapolis Colts linebacker Kemoko Turay.
Getty Images | Michael Hickey

In addition to Ryan, the Sports Illustrated writer also recommended Sam Darnold of the New York Jets and Carson Wentz of the Philadelphia Eagles as the two other quarterbacks Indianapolis could try to acquire ahead of the 2021 campaign. Regarding Darnold, Wilson suggested that the third-year signal-caller could benefit from the tutelage of head coach Frank Reich despite how he has seemed like an "underwhelming" player since the Jets selected him third overall in 2018.

Wentz, meanwhile, was described as the target that "makes more sense" than the other two due to his past history with Reich, though it remains unclear whether he could regain his lost form after a rough 2020 campaign, or whether new coach Nick Sirianni wants to run it back with the former No. 2 draft choice despite his recent struggles.

