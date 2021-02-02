Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Saweetie Ups Her Fashion Game In Snakeskin-Print Miniskirt & Thigh-High Boots
instagram
Fabio Magnocavallo

Saweetie took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The rapper is no stranger to upping her fashion game and opted for a matching number for her most recent post.

The "Back to the Streets" hitmaker stunned in a leather cropped jacket that featured a snakeskin-print all over. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and had loose-fitted long sleeves. The attire showcased her midriff and was paired with a matching miniskirt that had a slit on the left side. The short garment fell above her upper thigh and was teamed with thigh-high boots of the same print. Saweetie rocked long acrylic nails and accessorized herself with jeweled earrings, a necklace, and stylish black shades with circular frames and Chanel Paris written in white. She tied her dark hair up in a ponytail and sported a fringe.

The 27-year-old treated her followers to six black-and-white images within one upload.

In the first shot, Saweetie was captured from head-to-toe outdoors on the street. She placed one arm on top of a postbox and raised her right foot off the ground. The entertainer gazed down at the floor while being photographed fairly side-on.

In the next slide, Saweetie was snapped closer-up from the waist-up. She covered her eyes with her sunglasses and looked in front with a fierce expression.

In the sixth and final frame, Saweetie stared over to her left with a smirk and showed off her side profile. She rested one hand on her upper thigh and held the other beside her.

Saweetie geotagged her upload with Ventura Bvld, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

In the tags, she credited the designer LaQuan Smith, fashion stylist Wilford Lenov, and creative director Brandon Almengo.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 515,000 likes and over 3,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10 million followers.

"These photos look like they belong in a history book," one user wrote.

"Your swag/style is unmatched," another person shared, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

"Amazing! You are a whole mf vibe!!!!" remarked a third fan.

"serving looks every day PERIOD," a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Saweetie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a silk black bra with a leather miniskirt. Saweetie wrapped herself up in a cropped jacket of the same material and placed a Chanel bag with a chain strap around her shoulder.

