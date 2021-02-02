Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
'The Voice' Adds Four Powerhouse Performers As Season 20 Battle Advisors
instagram
Lucille Barilla

The Voice has added four powerhouse performers to their lineup as Battle Advisors for Season 20. The NBC series announced in an Instagram post that these superstars would work alongside coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, and Nick Jonas in an effort to enhance the performances of the newest batch of competitors.

Kelly will have the input of international chart-topping artist Luis Fonsi to assist her team. Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning actor, musician, and former Glee star Darren Criss will work alongside Nick.

John will have the talent and wisdom of legendary R&B singer Brandy, and country music superstar duo Dan + Shay will join Blake to inspire and guide his artists.

The Voice added a series of four photographs to their Instagram feed of the coaches alongside their newest advisors, as seen below.

In the first image, John and Brandy smiled at the camera. John sported a colorful sweater which provided a nice contrast to Brandy's all-black ensemble that included a chic cap.

In the next photo, Dan + Shay took a selfie with Blake, who appeared to be sleeping. The country superstar was snapped apparently dozing in a director's chair in the studio while his advisors looked on.

The third snap featured Luis and Kelly who made a gorgeous twosome in colorful shirts. Kelly added a tan hat with a wide brim as an accessory to her outfit.

Finally, Darren took a snap of himself and Nick as they collaborated in the studio. The former Glee star wore a black motorcycle jacket with his outfit while Nick posed in a tan topper over light-colored jeans.

Viewers were stunned at the rich roster of talent The Voice will welcome this season.

"These pairings are iconic! Adding Brandy, Darren, Dan + Shay, Luis...come on!" exclaimed one fan.

"Darren Criss is a genius choice. He can do it all, television, movies, Broadway... I love him so much. Thanks for adding him to the show this season," wrote an excited viewer.

"Luis Fonsi??? Love, I just love everything about this," added a third Instagram user.

"Dan + Shay are country music kings! Of course, they are a part of Blake's team. This is going to be iconic," commented a fourth follower.

The Voice will premiere on March 1 on NBC. The competition series will also celebrate its 10th anniversary.

The show debuted its newest promotional photos in a social media upload seen here. Kelly was front and center in a pretty pink dress and surrounded by her handsome co-coaches.

