Kindly Myers Displays Phenomenal Figure In Sexy White Lace Lingerie

Kindly Myers is living up to her "professional smokeshow" status. On Tuesday, the gorgeous blonde took to Instagram to share a pair of sizzling lingerie snaps, and drove followers crazy with her phenomenal curves.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken at the Igloo Beach Lodge in Costa Rica. Kindly posed in a sun-kissed hallway, letting herself be photographed from the front as she seemingly admired the artwork on the wall. She lifted up one hand with an elegant gesture and clasped a lock of hair in between her fingers. She slightly raised one knee, exuding grace as she got up on her tiptoes. Her naked soles barely touched the wooden floor.

The Playboy hottie left little to the imagination in a strappy set made out of see-through white lace. She wore a cage-style bralette that grazed just above her abs, perfectly displaying the 35-year-old's chiseled midriff. Her cleavage was also on show in the low-cut number, which further drew attention to her perky assets with a delicate scalloped trim. Underwire cups provided definition to her shapely chest, while the deep-cut design teased a glimpse of sideboob.

High-cut panties provided even less coverage to Kindly's flawless figure, exposing her curvy hips and sexy pins. The skimpy number featured a minuscule triangle-shaped front and narrow side straps that sat low on her body. Another pair of straps extended from the middle, stretching high on her midsection and going around her waist. This created the illusion of cutouts and gave fans a peek at the tattoo on her bikini line. Likewise, the tat on her flank was also left within view.

Kindly accessorized with a coordinating robe, which sported a faux fur trim around its wide sleeve openings, front, and hood. The trim was a dark-gray color that beautifully contrasted with the rest of her attire, putting extra emphasis on the sexy duds. Kindly wore the robe widely open, letting it coquettishly fall off down to the elbows. A swipe to the next slide saw her slipping out of the cozy garment even more as she turned her side to the camera and flashed her thong-clad booty.

The blond beauty finished off the smoking-hot look with a few understated jewelry. She accentuated her ample décolletage with a dainty necklace and rocked a ring on her finger. She pulled up her long tresses into a playful high ponytail, showing off her supple neck and sculpted shoulders. A pair of rebel tendrils framed her face, highlighting her striking features.

The model appeared to be upstairs, judging by the banister visible in the shots. A nearby window flooded the space with plenty of natural light, flattering her bronzed tan. A couple of framed black-and-white photos on the wall added sophistication to the bright interior.

The steamy upload was an instant hit with Kindly's 2.4 million followers, garnering more than 5,400 likes in the first 30 minutes. In the span of two hours, her photos were liked over 14,100 times and reeled in 370 comments from her adoring fans.

"Awesomeness from head to TOES," raved one person, trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.

"Very very sexy," assured another follower, who also added a string of flattering emoji.

"So beautiful Kindly," chimed in a smitten fan, ending the message with a heart.

"Nice lingerie on a stunning figure, Stunningly beautiful, have a lovely day," gushed a fourth admirer.

In her caption, Kindly credited glamour photographer Chris Keeling for the shots. She also tagged her secondary Instagram account, where she boasts an additional 1 million followers.

The bombshell showcased more of her provocative lingerie in a post shared January 28. As The Inquisitr reported at the time, she bared her exquisite curves in an ultra-revealing red lace set, tantalizing fans as she tugged on her bra and pulled down the sides of her panties. That upload proved to be another hit, amassing 47,600-plus likes to date.