Trending Stories
Celebrities

Whitney Cummings' Beige Bra Gets Relentlessly Roasted By Comedian Annie Lederman In Response To Dance Video

Instagram Models

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

Celebrities

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

Instagram Models

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

Celebrities

Amanda Holden Strips Down To Nothing But Her Skin And Poses On A Fake Cake To Celebrate Her 50th Birthday

Celebrities

Victoria's Secret Angel Josephine Skriver Sizzles In Mustard Yellow Bodysuit

February 2, 2021
Victoria's Secret Angels Josephine Skriver & Jasmine Tookes Rock Low-Cut Swimsuits In The Snow
celebrities
Emily Hutchinson

Josephine Skriver celebrated her fellow Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes' big 30th birthday this week with a selection of stunning photos and videos taken over the years, including a look at them braving the cold in low-cut swimsuits.

The first image in the multi-pic Instagram post from February 1 appeared to be from a professional shoot. It showed the model duo posing on the snow in front of the ocean, which was littered with snowy ice patches.

Jasmine was on the left and matched her surroundings in a plunging white one-piece that highlighted her flawless figure. The skintight number featured a deep V with a thin horizontal strap crossing her torso and two others around the back of her neck.

It was slightly high-cut at the bottom to show off her hips and toned thighs while she knelt on the snow. She wore her hair up and rocked reflective sunglasses.

Josephine also showed some skin in an equally skimpy swim look. She sported a baby pink bathing suit with several strings on either side of her torso and two over both shoulders. She really braved the cold and put her booty on the ground as she rested on her right leg, while bending her left and placing her elbow on her knee.

The supermodel pulled her hair into a messy bun with a few strands down to frame her face.

The other photos and videos showed the friends flashing big smiles on a patch of grass, posing during a Victoria's Secret fashion show, and sharing an embrace at a gig. The two also rocked all-green looks and danced in sparkly ensembles.

In the caption, Josephine celebrated Jasmine's "dirty 30th" and called her "the most amazing girl i know" as she urged her 6.2 million followers to send their own well wishes.

Plenty did, while the birthday girl also shared a sweet reply in the comments section.

"Love you! So so grateful to have you in my life I couldn't ask for a better partner," Jasmine wrote.

The upload attracted more than 310 comments and 119,600-plus likes.

It came shortly after Josephine put her body on show in another skimpy swimwear look last month. She wowed in a bright teal two-piece as she lay back in the ocean with her eyes closed and arms out either side, revealing all her obvious hard work at the gym.

"Just float and let it go!" she wrote in the caption.

Latest Headlines

Ted Cruz Accused Of Cancun Trip Amid Texas Power Crisis

February 18, 2021

NBA Rumors: Blazers Could Get Andre Drummond For Three Players & Two First-Rounders

February 18, 2021

Alexis Ren Puts Incredible Body On Show In Skimpy Lingerie & Heels In New Selfie

February 18, 2021

Kindly Myers Gets Wet & Sandy While Kneeling With Legs Spread On The Beach

February 18, 2021

Holly Sonders Shakes Her Booty In A Thong And Cut-Out Fishnets While Doing Her Makeup

February 18, 2021

Brazilian Bombshell Bruna Rangel Lima Bares Tight Buns In Skimpy Bikini

February 16, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.