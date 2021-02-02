Doina Barbaneagra Looks Super Hot In A Red Lace Lingerie Set On Instagram

Doina Barbaneagra gave her 959,000 Instagram followers something to talk about on Monday, February 1, with a smoking-hot update. In the new post, the Moldovan model flaunted her enviable assets and her insanely toned physique in a skimpy lingerie set from Lounge Underwear.

Doina was snapped in a sexy red bra-and-panties combo which clung to her curves. The bra featured semi-sheer fabric with delicate lace patterning and scalloped edges. The classic brassiere boasted a thick band at its base, adding support for her bust. It also had thin straps over her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. Its deep neckline displayed a nice view of cleavage.

The brunette bombshell wore matching panties. The waistband sat a few inches below her navel, highlighting her flat stomach. The underwear also boasted high leg cuts, which exposed plenty of skin, including her curvy hips. The bold-colored intimates complemented her complexion, while she added a bathrobe and left it untied.

Doina was photographed inside her home in Vienna, as the geotag noted. She chose the dining room for the photoshoot session. Behind her, a glimpse of the living room was also visible in the background.

In the first snap, the babe stood in front of a round wood table. She posed in the middle of the frame and popped her left hip to the side while leaning against the flat surface, using her right hand as support. She placed her other hand on her hip as she gazed into the lens with a serious expression. Natural light illuminated the whole area and highlighted her bodacious curves and flawless skin.

The second pic offered a closer look at Doina's fantastic figure. She sat on the chair with her legs crossed.

The influencer styled her dark tresses straight and pulled the long strands into a low ponytail. She left some tendrils loose to frame her face. She wore a pair of hoop earrings and a necklace as accessories.

In the caption, the social media star wrote about her lingerie. She tagged Lounge Underwear and added a discount code for admirers to use.

Fans and followers loved the latest share, which garnered more than 61,900 likes and over 550 comments in only a day. Many of Doina's avid supporters dropped various messages and compliments about her killer body. Other admirers struggled to find words, opting instead to use emoji to express their thoughts about the snapshots.

"So gorgeous," gushed one user.

"So beautiful and so sexy," wrote another fan.