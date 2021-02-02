Trending Stories
February 2, 2021
Only 37.5 Percent Of Nursing Home Workers Accepted Coronavirus Vaccine, According To CDC Report
News
Terrence Smith

Coronavirus vaccination efforts across the United States have prioritized the residents and staff of nursing homes, but a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday reveals that only 37.5 percent of caregivers at the homes accepted the vaccine when offered the shot, as covered by ABC News. This is the first national-level report on the topic, which studied 11,460 skilled nursing facilities that conducted at least one vaccination clinic between the middle of December and the middle of January.

"The lower percentage of staff members vaccinated raises concern about low coverage among a population at high risk for occupational exposure to SARS-CoV-2," read the report.

The report looked to previous polls showing uncertainty among health care workers over concerns about the vaccine's side effects and efficacy as an explanation for so many refusals. An October survey showed that 37 percent of nurses were not confident in the safety and effectiveness of the coronavirus vaccine, with only 34 percent willing to voluntarily take the shot. A January report still showed hesitancy, with 28 percent of health care workers hoping to delay their vaccinations until more information was available.

A healthcare worker with American Medical Response, Inc working with the Florida Department of Health in Broward administers a Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine at the John Knox Village Continuing Care Retirement Community on January 6, 2021 in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Getty Images | Joe Raedle

Residents of nursing homes have been much more accepting of the vaccine than their caregivers, with 77.8 percent having taken at least one shot.

During a meeting on vaccine policy last week, Dr. Amanda Cohn of the CDC spoke about the concerning amount of refusals. She expressed optimism that staffers were more receptive during the second and third vaccination clinics held at the homes.

"Continuing to capture those staff who did not accept vaccine early will be really important as we try [to] eliminate outbreaks and protect both staff and residents in long-term care facilities," she said.

CVS and Walgreens have been placed in charge by the federal government for administering the vaccination shots in nursing homes across the country. The pharmacy chains are responsible for holding clinics for the first shot of the vaccination before returning to give the second shot several weeks later. Representatives said that the first-dose clinics in nursing homes have been completed. Each nursing home is expected to receive three visits from the clinic.

The CDC released another report on Monday with the demographics of who has been receiving the vaccine. The study, which covered those who had gotten at least one of the vaccination shots between the middle of December and the middle of January, showed that 63 percent were women and 55 percent were older than 50. The report also revealed that 60 percent of recipients were white, 11.5 percent Hispanic, 6 percent Asian, 5 percent Black, 2 percent American Indian/Alaska Native and the majority of the others multiracial.

